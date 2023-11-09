Poppies for... Palestine?

Hello again to all and welcome to the Kristallnacht Anniversary edition of Laura's Links. Over the past week, I've tried again to watch less news, to stay further away from my phone and to read less commentary about the events of October 7th in Israel and the aftermath.

I'm still trying to find the balance between staying somewhat informed and not overdosing on information. A few weeks ago, I heard someone say that "if you have pain in your heart, do something with your hands". Fortunately, I had the opportunity to do that mid-last week, and I thought I would share what that was like. It's very Jewy, but that's my jam and kind of why I'm here, so I'm just going to run with it.

In Jewish tradition, there are 613 Mitzvot, or commandments. Some are specifically for men and some for women and some for all. Some can only take place in Israel. No one person can do them all. It takes all the Jewish people together to make all of them happen. The commandments that are specifically prescribed and sacred for women are lighting Sabbath candles, observing the laws of family purity and separating Challah.

Preparing and separating Challah is a powerful time for prayer, and when Jewish women get together to make and separate Challah, even more so. I was blessed to attend a Challah bake with several other special needs mothers from my community and we heard from a local mother whose son is a combat soldier in Israel. As we were saying our blessings, we read the names of all the hostages that had been typed up and divided and printed onto small notes for us, and then we added the names of all of the soldiers we know into our prayers – as per Jewish tradition with their Hebrew name, and then "son of" or "daughter of" their mother's Hebrew name.

It was so beautiful and moving. It's impossible for me to describe the feeling of being a part of the Jewish people. We are one and I thank G-d every day that I am a part of the Jewish nation. The Challah, when I baked it before Shabbat last Friday, was the best I've ever made, and I still have two more loaves in the freezer ready to go for this Shabbat.

Lighting Sabbath candles is also a woman's commandment, and it is our privilege to bring light into the home and into the world. And in fact, last week, a lovely, non-Jewish reader made a point of sending me a set of handmade, artisan Sabbath candlesticks. They sit prominently beside my other sets, and I lit them last week, and now we both merit from bringing light into the darkness. That is what I wish for and pray for, more light and goodness which I know will ultimately defeat the darkness.

I'll leave you with a few other bits and pieces that I didn't want to get lost in the shuffle. One is our ridiculously horrendous Prime Minister of Canada and his pathetic attempt to play the Jewish and civilized community for fools again by linking a statement against antisemitism with the obligatory insertion of "and Islamophobia".

Here's a nugget from Professor Gad Saad again describing this moment in history. Last week I borrowed a phrase from Professor Victor Davis Hanson, who said we are watching the world change in front of our eyes. The vibe is the same. I feel it.

Lastly, a solid reminder and kick in the pants from Rabbi Dov Fisher that no one cares about tears," and a spectacular rejoinder from Israeli journalist Gadi Taub who says to the world: we will defend ourselves. Could not love it more.

That's it. That's all I've got for now. I'm pretty tired. One step at a time, one day at a time.

Please continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and light up the world with goodness.

North America:

Serious question to Americans: why not just pop him on a plane and send him back to Jordan? Wouldn't that be cheaper and SMARTER? He's not a citizen, he has no right to be in America.

"The same people behind everything from Russiagate to Jan. 6 are now warning that Israel will drag the US into Armageddon..."

Not. Ever. Cowardly woke administrators are not going to do the right thing. It's like Mark always reminds us: they need to be forced into doing the right thing.

Evil man.

The anatomy of college brainwashing.

They are here.

The Covid Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

For god's sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist.

Jews and Israel:

"Where are the Jewish gangsters when we need them?"

"I truly think that we are living a unique moment in history because the rapidity and volume with which Jew-hatred is being expressed on social media platforms exacerbates the problem."

RELATED: This is demonic.

Murder in Los Angeles.

"Israel will win. The West is over. "

What's a conservative (or a realist in this case)? A liberal who gets mugged by reality (in this case, Hamas).

Yes.

"Dear Mr. and Mrs. Antisemite. "

'The Silence of the Holocaust Museums". They are silent because Jews are fighting back. The live, uppity ones have guns and planes and bombs. These organizations only like dead Jews.

Middle East:

I love this guy's X (formerly Twitter) feed: "There will be no democracy, no human rights, no reform, no political moderation, no economic development, and no hope for societies like Egypt as long as the "Palestinian Cause" exists."

Free Gaza! From Hamas.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Good on Italy. Oh dear Lord, I spoke too soon. What is it with British courts and hospitals passing death sentences on babies?

"An extremely powerful and insightful speech about the present and the future."

"I was that Jew. "

"Poppies for Palestine". What could possibly be wrong with that?

Europe:

"Looks like Europe. Sounds like Gaza. "

RELATED: "After migrant parent pressure, Anne Frank daycare center to be renamed."

Paris.

RELATED: This will be filed under "things I wish I had thought of or coined first" (BIG FILE). "Administratively French"-this is it. "Administrative citizenship" is our downfall.

Down Under:

From the river to the sea, etc.

Kooks:

This will only stop when you stop it.

Human Grace:

"Holy sh&t, I can't stop laughing. " This has become my husband's and my latest favourite thing to describe our difference in communication style. Perfection.

This is so sweet.

Never Again is this.

"It's good to be unpopular with people who can't tell right from wrong, who can only see powerful and powerless. We don't answer to them; we answer to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Rock of Israel and its Redeemer."

This is lovely. At the time of publication, some of the Hebrew Instagram posts with this story had over a hundred comments from single Israeli girls.

Even a stopped clock, etc...This is probably the first time I have agreed with Sam Harris, but I found this clip profound and had to share.

This is delightful. I love it.

