Diversity Stabbing of the Day

Today's headline may become a regular feature here at SteynOnline - because in the vibrantly multicultural west the stabbing of the native population is becoming a routine event. Following Saturday's pogrom at a village dance in rural France, in Dublin yesterday three schoolgirls and a member of staff were stabbed. Or as the BBC put it, lapsing into the passive voice:

Three children and a school care assistant were injured in a knife attack in the city centre.

Oh, that's so sad. Did the knife attack them all on its own or was there a human being as its accomplice? Ah, well...

The "extraordinary outbreak of violence" had come after "hateful assumptions" were made based on material circulating online in the wake of the stabbings... It is understood that included false claims that the attacker was a foreign national. Sources have indicated to the BBC that the man suspected of carrying out the attack is an Irish citizen in his late 40s who has lived in the country for 20 years.

Really? You're being a bit coy, aren't you? If "sources have indicated to" you, maybe you could indicate to us a bit more about what those sources indicated. The "false claims" online were that the stabber was an "Algerian immigrant" or "a man from Algeria". So is the BBC saying merely that this "Irishman" may well have originated in Algeria but he managed to procure an Irish passport so that makes him as Irish as Paddy O'Peat-Bog? Because while that may be true as a matter of law it doesn't render the underlying claim in the least bit "false" - or the broader point: that a certain percentage of immigrants to the west enjoy stabbing infidels.

So the only "falseness" here is on the part of the Beeb, in seeking to airbrush, as they always do, the fruits of diversity.

To be fair, the Dublin media are not quite as invested in the multiculti omerta as the French press, which spent the days after the Crépol attack reporting it, much to the fury of the locals, as a teenage "brawl" - or une rixe. A brawl requires two sides - Sharks rumbling with Jets in West Side Story. This was a one-side story: A gang of North Africans rode out from the big town for the express purpose of killing whites, bringing 25cm blades with which they intentionally stabbed sixteen-year-old Thomas in the throat and in the heart. Notwithstanding the media-government omerta, everyone in France who wants to know the truth knows it.

But it is the different reactions to the French and Irish stabbings that are instructive. The approved manner of mourning those dead of diversity is to hold peace marches and candlelit vigils, wear ribbons and clutch teddy bears, sing "Imagine" or "Don't Look Back in Anger": that's how the authorities like it. As London's mayor has assured us, the occasional stabfest is just "part and parcel of living in a big city" - or even a small village of five hundred people. So in the Drôme they held the usual sorrowful march for Thomas and his stabbing victims, all very limpid and passive. Unusually, it was derided on the Internet as an admission of impuissance - impotence:

Si j'étais à Romans-sur-Isère, je suis au regret de dire que je ne participerais pas à la marche blanche. Bouleversée pour la famille et tous ceux qui ont vécu ce drame mais les marches ne sont qu'un aveu de notre impuissance et de la lâcheté macroniste. On agit quand?

Which means:

Had I been in Romans-sur-Isère, I regret to say I would not participate in the 'silent protest'. Upset for the family and for all those who have lived through this tragedy, but the marches are only an admission of our impotence and Macronist cowardice. When do we act?

Last night the Irish answered that question - with rioting, arson and, yes, a bit of looting. Some targets were well chosen: a Holiday Inn Express converted into migrant accommodation at a time when Ireland has a massive shortage of affordable housing for actual Irishmen. Other targets - shop windows - were just generalised violence.

Which gave the authorities the excuse to ignore the stabbings and fret about "the far right". But they would have done that anyway. Because they always do. As you know, we have a Brit Wanker Copper of the Day feature on The Mark Steyn Show. Aside from a few centenarian retirees of the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police, I regard the coppers patrolling O'Connell and Parnell streets as generally ineligible for that prestigious title. But I'm prepared to bestow the full Brit Wanker on this guy - Garda Commissioner Drew Harris - not just because he's already an Officer of the King's Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and a holder of the Queen's Police Medal, but because last night he said this:

pic.twitter.com/uXfvMIt87i

Irish Garda Commissioner #DrewHarris has condemned the "disgraceful scenes" that took place in Dublin. He stated that the violence on the streets was instigated by a "hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology." #Dublin #Breaking #Ireland — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 23, 2023

Back in the real Ireland that Commissioner Harris purports to police, 75 per cent of people think the country has taken in too many refugees - whatever that word now means. And that figure rises to 83 per cent among supporters of Sinn Féin - who, a third of a century back, murdered Mr Harris's dad but are not generally regarded as "far right". The Shinners do, however, appear to discern an existential question for today's Irish state: what's the point of throwing off the Protestant Ascendancy only to replace it with an Islamic Ascendancy?

Given the choice between the French reaction to Saturday's stabbings and the Irish reaction to Thursday's, I'll take the latter. "Virtue-signalling" is a cutesy phrase but, if it can encompass the sacrifice of your own children on the altar of diversity, then our society does not deserve to survive. If you can't summon righteous anger over attempted re-enactments of the Massacre of the Innocents, when can you?

That seventy-five per cent poll response ought to be the baseline in the nations of the west. The political class has embarked on a mad and unprecedented experiment that discards all the most basic maxims of prudence: They have determined to transform our nations into something other. You can vote, as Britain did, for a party that promises to reduce immigration to mere thousands only to wake up to hear that its wretched and traitorous leadership have admitted 1.2 million migrants last year alone. That's over four times as many immigrants as the United Kingdom took in during the nine centuries between 1066 and 1950 (about 200,000 Jews, 50,000 Huguenots, and a bit of flotsam and jetsam from hither and yon). What western governments are doing to their peoples is not normal, and should not be treated as such.

Twenty years ago, I still hoped we might be able to vote our way out of societal suicide. But that is increasingly unlikely. The media coverage of the Crépol and Dublin stabbings confirms that, when asked to choose between the multiculti madness and their lyin' eyes, the elites are too invested in the former to be in the least bit susceptible to reality.

So there will be more stabbings of children. And there will be more responses to it - some like the passive weepy vigils of Wednesday but, eventually, more like the Dublin rampage of Thursday. The Irish, of all people, should surely be aware that, when push comes to shove, violence does not remain a monopoly of one side.

A shame, but the conduct of officialdom this past week suggests that in the chancelleries of Europe and the rest of the west they will leave the citizenry no other option.

