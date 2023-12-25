Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Mark is having a quiet Christmas building up his strength for his New Year trial in the District of Columbia, but he was here last night for what has become an annual tradition at SteynOnline:

CHRISTMAS EVE LESSONS AND CAROLS

with Mark and his guests

Thank you for your many kind comments about the above. From Wanda, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from California:

Thank you for a lovely Christmas Eve.

Our pleasure, Wanda. Judy Warner, a Maryland Steyn Clubber, agrees:

I listened to your Lessons and Carols just now while waiting to go and sing at midnight mass with the choir. What a wonderful thing you have created; who else would think of doing it this way?

Thank you, Judy. If you enjoyed Tal Bachman's performance of "Joy to the World", here he is running it down on camera:

If you're partial to Tal, he will, as always, be presiding over the Crow's Nest on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise. Meanwhile, here he is with his dad (and Canadian rock colossus) Randy Bachman on this weekend's special Mark Steyn Kinda Christmas Show with some ad hoc takes on seasonal favorites that Randy says he only does "for Mark".

On the subject of Christmas music, here's Mark talking to the composer/lyricist Hugh Martin about one of the loveliest ballads in the seasonal songbook:

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week

If you like your rhymes without tunes, here's a seasonal entry to Mark's anthology of video poetry (because, at Yuletide as at any other time, video poetry is where the big bucks are):

THE OXEN

by Thomas Hardy

It's become a tradition each December at SteynOnline to offer Christmas editions of our Tales for Our Time audio adventures. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, Jack London, Lucy Maud Montgomery ...and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

The Little Christmas Tree

by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas

by Louisa May Alcott

All the World Is Wandering in the Wood

by Stephen Leacock

The Gift of the Magi

by O Henry

A Klondike Christmas

by Jack London

Christmas at Green Gables ...and Beyond

by L M Montgomery

A Merrie Old Christmas

by Washington Irving

Do you like detective fiction with a seasonal twist? Steyn has a couple of Christmas whodunnits for you:

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Queen's Square

by Dorothy L Sayers

And, if all that still leaves you with time on your hands, click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:

A LESSON FROM LUKE

THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK

TALKING TURKEY

MARK'S YULETIDE MOVIE VAULT

THE APARTMENT

JINGLE BELLS

and of course...

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mark will be back on Boxing Day with a musical special. Don't miss it!