Digging the Demographics

Greetings and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links.

I'm sitting listening to some super groovy Israeli music (Omer Adam if you're curious) and reviewing the week in my mind.

It was one of those "circle of life" weeks, filled with a mixture of more heartbreaking news from Israel and more fallen soldiers and funerals, and paying a shiva call myself this week to a family member. There were also some moments of great joy, specifically as a result of our having finally being able to get back to the therapy pool with my special needs son over the past few weeks. The lifeguards were so happy to see us; they put the music on right away when we arrive. The water is warm and calming, and on days when the sun is shining, the rays hit the water through the big windows. The beams kind of light up the water, and illuminate it in a glorious blue.

On those sunny afternoons, my son somehow always finds his way to the exact place in the pool where the beams of light are the strongest and bounces away and spins to the music, radiating contagious joy.

Oddly enough, the lifeguarding staff is almost entirely made up of young Iranians – immigrants to Canada. Mr. C likes freaking them out by surprising them and speaking to them in Farsi, and generally we like talking to them and finding out how long they have been here, where they are from, and how their families are in Iran. So many of them had friends or relatives arrested or killed by the authorities, it's really tragic. It's also kind of funny to ask them if back in Iran, if someone had said, hey, in a few years you are going to live in Canada and work for the local Jewish community in Toronto what they would have thought and said. Mr. C and I affectionately call the lifeguards the Persian Mafia – and truly, they are a great bunch.

Otherwise, here in Canada, in terms of the big picture, things are not brilliant. Canada has been on a downward slide for quite a number of years already and this kind of thing is going to become much more routine. As my gracious host, Mark Steyn always says: demographics are destiny and Trudeau digs this demographic and it looooooves him right back.

Before closing, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our Christian readers around the world a very Merry Christmas. May you and your loved ones be surrounded with blessings and the joy of the season.

~

North America:

Must read: Lawfare Against Free Speech

VDH sums up where we are at: Civilization Versus the New Nihilism. Mark generally reminds people that "left" and "right" are meaningless political designations right now, and that it's more about 'free versus unfree'. I think VDH's characterization of "civilization versus nihilism' is unfortunately apt as well.

Hamas HEARTS Trudeau

"I was wrong about John Fetterman". Me too, buddy!

Republicans have a great candidate to replace George Santos!

NO WAY SERIOUSLY??? SHOCKER.

OH MAH GAWD. Demographics are destiny, etc.

I love you America, but this is absolutely disgusting and insane. This is a lawsuit I would root for.

Hmmmmm.

Iran sponsored the October 7 massacre. America paid for it.

This is mental.

Canada is a Culture of Death

Canada is f&cked.

~

Israel and Jews:

Stop making me root for Chris Cuomo. It's grossing me out.

The BBC notices Hamas rape jihad?

Be like Joseph!

Evil Nazis.

"Our Family's 500 Year Journey"

This is a bold article and it is accurate and excellent. Kudos to author Dawn Perlmutter: Hamas' Lust for Mutilation, Murder and Sexual Atrocity

RELATED: Caroline Glick with Professor Mordechai Keidar on this topic

The Global Empire of Palestine

REALLY GOOD PODCAST

~

Egypt:

Egypt is welcoming Palestinian refugees from Gaza with open arms. HAHAHAHA JUST KIDDING.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Perverts.

The people in charge think you are stupid idiots and that your children deserve this. And, they will punish you for noticing this evil crap.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH OK Nothing to see here!

Nothing to see here either-just that it was all for naught.

Hmmm.

~

Europe:

Celebrate mass migration in France!

"We don't eat pork. "

"Is the Pope Catholic?" Apparently, yes.

~

Kooks and Assorted Pervs:

"You need to create psychological trauma to get people to the cult. "

Guess what would've happened if this pervert tried to do this when Mr. C was with the kids at sports? Where. Are. The. Dads.

~

Human Grace:

Guns N Moses

"We love you very much and that is all. "

A last farewell.

