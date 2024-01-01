Exit Music, part two

Happy New Year to our listeners around the world. Tomorrow we shall be back to the glum stuff from the hell of the headlines. But, for today, Mark presents the concluding part of his tip of the hat to those from the music world we lost in 2023 - singers and songwriters plus various other figures. Some of the names are famous - Tony Bennett, Sinéad O'Connor, Jimmy Buffett; others are obscure, but of significance, and at least one is a bona fide tragedy. It's an hour-and-a-half of songs known and unknown from Rossini to Manilow via the serving maids' favourite of the mid-nineteenth century.

