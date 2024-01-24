Consequences

First things first. Those who have been watching online have already figured this out, but it is expected that Mark will cross-examine Michael Mann — mano a mano — TOMORROW. So be sure to tune in (Room 518).

Second, welcome to the fight, Jack Posobiec! Thank you for the excellent coverage of the trial over at Human Events (at minute 38, but the whole show is great as usual). Jack joins a growing cadre of media (see John Hinderaker at Powerline here, Ricochet here, Heartland and John Droz here, and Phelim and Ann's latest here) who recognize the seriousness of this case and what an outcome against Mark means not just for Mark, but for ALL of us.

Third, many of you have asked how you can support Mark during the trial. Today in court, Mann admitted the past 12 years has cost him nothing out of pocket. Read that again. Nothing. Zip. Zero. Nada. Despite being represented by three law firms.

But if you're just a regular guy like Mark, the past 12 years of this case hasn't been cheap.

All of which brings us to today's happenings. As background, Michael Mann has to not only prove that Mark acted with actual malice, but also that the "statements at issue" as the Judge finally ordered the Plaintiff's counsel to refer to the two articles... at issue (vice the "defamatory publications" the Plaintiff's legal counsel had been using all morning despite multiple objections), caused damages to Mann (from financial to reputational to emotional). Yet as the Defendant's attorneys demonstrated this afternoon, Mann has received pay increases year upon year since the "statements at issue" (financial). He has stood on stage with the likes of former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, and did a documentary series with Leonardo DiCaprio — as demonstrated by his very extensive CV the Plaintiff's counsel spent hours gushing over yesterday (reputational). And one (1) person in a Wegmans in State College stared at him after the "statements at issue" were published in 2012. One person. One person Mann couldn't identify and did not know (emotional).

Compare Mann's situation to that of Canadian scientist Tim Ball, who was brought up today in testimony and who, in 2011, also disagreed with Mann. Mann, similarly, sued Ball for defamation. And similarly, the case languished in the Canadian courts for years. But due to the numerous delays, the judge in Canada finally dismissed the case against Ball and ordered Mann to pay Ball's court costs. Mann never paid and Ball died in 2022, leaving his widow destitute from the case....

