The End is Nigh

...for the plaintiff, that is. This is supposed to be the last day of his case. We shall see.

The big revelation on Thursday was Mann declaring that he had not spent a dime of his own money on his defamation suit these last twelve years, and that he did not owe any debt for those twelve years of legal services at no cost whatsoever.

A lot of observers in Courtroom 518 of the DC Superior Court seemed to think this was a big "Gotcha!" moment. Not me. It was mere bleak confirmation of what I had always suspected. I can never recover from these last twelve years, never mind the inevitable appeal that his counsel will bring, whatever the verdict. Just the tab for my stay in a DC hotel for a month of trial is more than he will ever pay.

On the other hand, Mann's pal, Bill Nye The Science Guy, held the door for me to be wheelchaired out of court yesterday. So there's that.

John Solomon reports on the trial here:

Steyn, who is representing himself, testified that Mann's vitriol on social media towards other scientists is at odds with the standards of conduct set forth by the National Academy of Science. In a post on X, according to Steyn's testimony, Mann had compared criticisms of the hockey stick graph by Steve McIntyre, who is a witness in the case, to "bad stats used to support early theories of white supremacy."

As ever, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer were there in the gallery and here is their daily dramatisation of the key events. Click below for all the action:

Today Mann is back on the stand - and I may even get to cross-examine him, although to be honest I feel sick as a dog.

