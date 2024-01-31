Image

An "Expert" in Investigations

Michael E Mann's sixth and final witness is some guy called John Abraham, from the University of St Thomas in Minnesota, who presented himself to the court as an "expert" in investigations, whatever that means. Perhaps he's worked with Hercule Poirot.

Mr Simberg's lawyers and Steyn promptly announced they would "voir dire" him, which will take place today. "Voir dire" is an old Norman French term meaning "truly dire", which accurately sums up the American justice system.

The courtroom is turning into a mini-Minnesota, with not only Mr Abraham on the scene but also Mark's favorite presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and Powerline's John Hinderaker and his wife Loree. All we need now is Ilhan Omar and whichever brother it was.

As you're probably aware by now, Steyn finds all the proceduralist folderol that attends American courts immensely tedious, but on that front he won a significant victory yesterday. Our friends Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer were there of course and here is their daily dramatisation of the key events. Click below for all the action:

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - which features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. Every stick is signed and numbered by yours truly - and is made in the USA. On the other hand, you may prefer a copy of Steyn's book about Mann - which, so far, the judge is declining to admit into evidence.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

