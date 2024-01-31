Michael E Mann's sixth and final witness is some guy called John Abraham, from the University of St Thomas in Minnesota, who presented himself to the court as an "expert" in investigations, whatever that means. Perhaps he's worked with Hercule Poirot.

Mr Simberg's lawyers and Steyn promptly announced they would "voir dire" him, which will take place today. "Voir dire" is an old Norman French term meaning "truly dire", which accurately sums up the American justice system.

The courtroom is turning into a mini-Minnesota, with not only Mr Abraham on the scene but also Mark's favorite presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and Powerline's John Hinderaker and his wife Loree. All we need now is Ilhan Omar and whichever brother it was.

As you're probably aware by now, Steyn finds all the proceduralist folderol that attends American courts immensely tedious, but on that front he won a significant victory yesterday.

