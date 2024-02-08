A Spiritual Battle, Not a Political One

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Normally, the depressing stuff fills up most of my column and then there are the heartwarming Human Grace stories at the bottom, so that you don't 'lose all hope ye who enter here' kind of thing. Fortunately for you, this week, I found a story that restored some of my faith in humanity so I thought I would put it right up front. I personally see it as a sign that nature is healing so I needed to share it with you.

You're welcome!

I offer that minor reprieve from gloom notwithstanding the fact that it is, indeed, impossible to be chipper here at SteynOnline under the circumstances. The hell and economic jihad of the past twelve years of Mann v Steyn and Simberg plus the unbelievable physical, mental and psychological stress and strain of the past few weeks while on trial in Washington, D.C. have been an absolute torment for Mark. Mercifully, the defendants rest, and now, we pray.

~

Anyway, dear readers, as the old joke goes, 'coffee break's over – back on your heads'. Back to bad news we go.

First, a depressing summary from the great Victor Davis Hanson about where America is at. He asks if Joe Biden is malicious, incompetent, or conniving, and I say all of the above. I thought that was the most depressing piece of week coming out of America but as I put the finishing touches on the column, I saw this item from Matt Walsh. Many, many people are going to get killed because of this D-I-E war on sanity and competence. This is actually terrorism. I don't know what else to say about it, but Americans GET. OFF. YOUR. BUTTS.

Neil Turner has written an excellent essay on why Western liberal elites hate Binyamin Netanyahu at The Conservative Woman. But within his essay on the loathing of Netanyahu, he gives us this nugget that really drives home what we are up against: "Political correctness (wokism) is not a political issue but a spiritual battle. " I couldn't agree more. It's time for courage, it's time for action. This is a spiritual battle that we must win.

~

Lastly, one of the reasons we are struggling in this battle is because of a refusal to recognize that not every culture and human wants the same thing. I saw this clip and I think it crystallizes part of the problem in Israel. Listen to the whole clip, posted by Michal Kotler-Wunch, a former Member of Knesset. In it, a survivor of the October 7 massacre says "So I ask...Are these the people I supported?...Are these people who want peace?"

I would say to this woman, yes, those are the people you supported, and no, they don't want and never wanted peace.

That was what you wanted them to want.

And that is the problem, still.

Too many people convinced themselves, and still do, that every people, every nation and culture want the same thing. They simply don't.

We need to live on planet reality with respect to this point. Not planet fantasy, but I'm not holding my breath.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

In which I must salute Chinese justice.

And what could possibly be wrong with that?

RUN AND KEEP RUNNING

Jesse Kelly: "What we're going through right now is the acceptance phase of having been conquered.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE PERFECTLY NORMAL

Instapundit: Biden and the border.

Ya, I hate it when this happens.

Good.

Stay classy, Trudeau Liberals.

"What is a culture?"

~

Israel and Jews:

Follow the money.

THIS

"Have fun, kids. "

"The "Bring Them Home, Now!" campaign not only assumes Israeli weakness. It also assumes that emotions have triumphed over rational thought, that as soft, first-world netizens we'll be willing to relieve our present pain at the cost of mortgaging our future security, and that we have lost the nerve required to make wise strategic choices."

Meet the Israeli Arabs and Druze fighting for Israel.

Harvard: Making the world safe for antisemites.

The left's grotesque betrayal of Jewish women (MUST READ).

The least deadly war in the region.

It's a feature not a bug.

But I was told The Great Replacement was a right wing conspiracy?!?!

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OK I SEE.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

They should leave already. There's no Jewish future in the UK.

Celebrate cultural diversity in Britain.

RELATED

Irish farmers have reached the boiling point.

Living the life in jolly old London town.

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because your leaders want it to be happening.

~

Europe:

This is some serious sh&t!!!

The invasion of Spain.

RELATED

RELATED

~

Misc:

HISTORY GEEK OUT.

~

Today in Satan:

Barbarians.

Father loses battle.

Demonic perversion.

~

Evil Trans Child Mutilators:

We are at the beginning of the end, but there's a long way to go.

This woman is an attention seeking whore who has brainwashed her child in order to feel special on social media. Absolutely evil.

Good. Many more lawsuits are still needed.

~

Human Grace:

See something, say something.

Dads y'all.

Mystery solved!

Welcome back.

"My beautiful wife has dementia. Please say hello. "

When a young hero dies.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.