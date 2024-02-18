A Presidential Medley, Part One

Happy President's Day to our New Hampshire listeners. Happy Presidents' Day to our Vermont listeners. Happy Presidents Day to our Nevada listeners.

Happy George Washington Day to our Virginia listeners. Happy Washington's Birthday to our North Carolina listeners. Happy Washington's Birthday/President's Day to our Maine listeners.

Happy Lincoln/Washington Presidents' Day to our Arizona listeners. Happy Washington-Lincoln Day to our Colorado listeners. Happy Washington and Lincoln Day to our Utah listeners. Happy Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday to our Minnesota listeners. Happy Lincoln's and Washington's Birthday to our Montana listeners.

Happy George Washington/Thomas Jefferson Birthday to our Alabama listeners. Happy George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Bates Day to our Arkansas listeners. And, of course, Happy Third Monday in February to our California listeners.

But, whatever you call the occasion, here's an updated presentation of our audio cavalcade featuring forty-five songs for forty-five presidents - plus a few extras and an asterisk. It's the widest range of music ever presented on a Song of the Week audio special - songwriters from George M Cohan and Irving Berlin to Sheryl Crow and Jay-Z, performed by everyone from Judy Garland and Groucho Marx to Lou Reed and Isaac Hayes ...to Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

To hear Part One, featuring the first 22 presidents, from Washington to Cleveland, simply click above.

For Part Two of our musical tour through the Oval Office, join us tomorrow, on President's Day itself, when we'll start with Benjamin Harrison and work our way through to Donald J Trump, but no further.

