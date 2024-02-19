A Presidential Medley, Part Two

Following last night's grand roll call for American listeners: Happy Family Day to our Ontario listeners, Happy Nova Scotia Heritage Day to our Nova Scotia listeners, Happy Islander Day to our Prince Edward Island listeners, Happy Louis Riel Day to our Manitoba listeners, and Happy You're Seriously Late For Work Day to our Quebec listeners.

Maybe next February we'll try and work up a musical cavalcade for all the above, but in the meantime:

Pretty window curtains made of chintz

In our make-believe land

On the wall are sev'ral cheerful prints

Of Grant and Grover Cleveland.

And, with that, welcome to the second part of our encore presentation of a musical tour through the Oval Office. That quatrain from Rodgers & Hart's "There's A Small Hotel" is where we left things last night, as our medley journeyed from George Washington to Grover Cleveland, the twenty-second president. So, for President's Day (as we say in New Hampshire) itself, here come the musicalized commanders-in-chief of the modern era, presidents 23 to 45, via performances from Jimmy Cagney to Jay-Z, Sophie Tucker to Sheryl Crow - plus a trio of presidential contributions from Reagan, Clinton and Trump.

To hear Part Two, featuring the twenty-three most recent presidents, plus an asterisk, click on the button above.

For Part One of our musical tour through the Oval Office, from George Washington to Grover Cleveland, please click here.

~If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to impeach Mark in the comments section. As we always say, membership in The Mark Steyn Club isn't for everybody, and it doesn't affect access to Song of the Week and our other regular content, but one thing it does give you is commenter's privileges, so have at it. You can also get personally autographed copies of A Song for the Season and many other Steyn books at a special member's price. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.