Live Around the Planet: Wednesday February 21st

~On today's show I'm happy to take questions on almost anything. For example, we are just days away from a nail-biting finish in the South Carolina primary... zzzzzzzz...

Okay, other than that, what's going on? The American Deep State's decade-and-a-half pursuit of Julian Assange is coming down to its final manoeuvrings in the English High Court. (I only hope that, when I'm there in June, I get a better hearing than he's had.) We have covered this case extensively - because, apart from anything else, no country should be extraditing non-Americans to the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US "justice" system.

Speaking of which, the Governor of New York is at pains to assure businesses in the Empire State that there's no need to worry about finding yourself subject to a half-billion-dollar shakedown. That's just for Trump. So relax. You can take that to the bank.

Oh, no, wait, you can't. Because you're forbidden from doing business with any New York bank.

Governor Hochul is disarmingly upfront about the new Age of Attainder. But, if you think it will remain confined to Trump, I've a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you - oh, and a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue.

Already, others have been targeted by New York's grisly Attorney-General, Letitia James. So I was glad to see Tucker take up her targeting of VDare:

~In Canada's Financial Post, my old comrade Terence Corcoran has a good column about press coverage of my trial:

Few media covered the Mann-Steyn trial — previewed on this page in early February — or the decision beyond blithering about how the jury verdict offered support for Mann's hockey stick science and the inviolate truth that fossil fuels are pushing the planet toward imminent catastrophe. Mann's post-verdict statement was enough for mainstream media journalists: "I hope this verdict sends a message that falsely attacking climate scientists is not protected speech." Nothing of the sort was proven during the Mann-Steyn court process. In fact, it's climatists such as Mann who need help. As the trial took place, the political and scientific aspects of climate change seemed to be weakening, if not unravelling. The European Union this week brought in a Net Zero Industry Act that effectively abandoned major carbon-emitting targets. Electric vehicle progress is struggling, economically and politically. The last global climate conference, COP28, was deemed a mixed bag of challenges and failure by most observers and activists. Signs of climate policy push-back are everywhere. Climatists need the court victory to boost their case and dependence on aspects of Mann's hockey stick claim that global temperatures have shot up over the past 100 years to levels not seen for thousands of years. Within a day of the trial, Mann moved to attack his critics. One of his post-trial targets was Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Curry was denied expert witness status at the trial on behalf of Steyn. But in a post-trial outburst, Mann still felt the need to tear Curry down — again. Instead of a dignified celebration of his victory, he sent out a tweet alleging Curry "was among those named" as a climate change "denier" in the Nature Communications journal. Mann also slapped the provocative "denier" label on scientist Bjorn Lomborg.

Mann doesn't do "dignified celebration of his victory". He has determined to destroy those who made the mistake of testifying for the defence - pour encourager les autres.

