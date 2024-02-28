Live Around the Planet: Wednesday February 28th by Laura Rosen Cohen

It's Wednesday, and we all know what that means: Another live Clubland Q&A, this week with a twist – an uppity Jewish mom twist! Yes, while Mark Steyn and company get some well deserved sunshine and Vitamin D in international waters while on The Mark Steyn Cruise, our In-House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen, will be guest hosting for the regular guest host for the full hour this afternoon. The fun begins at 3:00 ET, and Mark Steyn Club Members are invited to drop their questions in the comment form below. Feel free to send Laura any questions about current affairs, topics of a more Jewy or Israel nature, and anything else that strikes your fancy. As you know, in addition to the Mann v. Steyn and Simberg case, Mark has another important legal battle – against the UK state censor Ofcom. The English High Court has accepted the case for judicial review, and it will be coming to the King's Bench Division on June 11th.

On February 28, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: Someone has commented on the current Mark Steyn cruise that many participants are very relieved to have briefly escaped finding their way around woke. I know just how they feel. The wider public space is being drained of joy, comedy and spontaneity, by individualists, offended and humourless outraged. I wonder, however, whether we should venture out of our echo chamber to try to connect with the polarised railers and haters to show that we have more in common than we have to separate us. I have been asked to throw a leaving party at work where I am almost completely surrounded by woke and ultra woke. I have been tempted to show my silent disapproval by not inviting the ultra woke. Then, I realised that via a common liking for music I can claim back the common ground for joy and community, if nothing else. My question is "Do you think it is worth the effort...."

On February 28, 2024 at 2:57 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Laura!

Can you think of a more worthless, less important discussion than Mitch McConnell's resignation from GOP Senate leadership? How do the strident right wing pundits and Fox News people look themselves in the eye when reflecting on their role in the world?

Thanks for all you do, looking forward to hearing more about the cruise! Why don't you join the crowd? For me, I simply can't afford it, my business has been crushed by Barry, briefly revived by Trump before Covid, and now Senile Simple Joe is crushing it again.

Please share info about an upcoming Jewish holiday most of us don't know about, something besides Rosh Hashannah, Yom Kippur, Channakuhm, etc.

On February 28, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Rob Grzeszczak wrote: Hi Laura,

Was Biden's "announcement" of a deal between Israel and Hamas in Michigan a pathetic pander to bolster his pro-Palestiniian base, or just another gaffe where he's out over his skis and his staff quickly has to walk back his comments? I've never really felt he

Would have Israel's back for longer than a week or 2, so maybe his grand pronouncement of a deal is both -- his true colors and a gagge all wrapped up on one.

P.S. I love reading Laura's Links and always keep you and your family in my prayers.

On February 28, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Has the USA abandoned Israel by demanding a ceasefire in Gaza without Israel's war objectives being meant?

Follow up: Where are the remaining hostages taken by the Hamas-lead invasion in southern Israel on Oct. 7?

On February 28, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Jessie Glaeser wrote: Hello Laura. I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoy your column every week! I really look forward to it. It is nice to have a Jewish mom to look into the abyss with us!

On February 28, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Laura,

In your recent Newsweek column, you claim that Biden is the victim of Elder Abuse and that someone should step in on his behalf and encourage him to resign or even remove him from office.

If Joe is not really in charge, who do you think is actually calling the shots from day to day? I rarely hear anyone mention a Chief of Staff or even a Cabinet member who seems to be prominent or even in charge behind the scenes. Is there someone who actually shows up at the White House every day and runs things?

I welcome your thoughts.

On February 28, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Laura, hail to the queen of the Q&A, long may she reign. I recently heard a guest on Tucker saying that our elites in the intelligence services supported free speech when it was destabilizing unfriendly governments, but turned on a dime on that when populist opinion began to threaten, however modestly, the old consensus that solidified their power. Indeed, our betters found a loophole against free expression in combating "disinformation" even as the suppressed speech usually turns out to be more accurate than the official narrative. If our betters are finding loopholes in the guarantee of free speech, what other basic freedoms are they looking for exceptions?

On February 28, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Laura,

Thanks for filling in for Mark.

I finally heard a TV pundit state what I have believed for a long time about most newspapers reporting on crimes. That is, the newspapers' reluctance to identify the legal status, minority race, or religious convictions (some religions) for those accused of crimes: They believe informing the public will only fuel the existing discriminatory beliefs of their readers.

I can think of no other logical reason for them to do so. I would like any of them to inform readers if there is another reason.

Their assumptions are arrogant and extremely insulting to those (a majority) who are not affected in this manner. Meanwhile they fail to report the facts as well as the full harm the policies they advocate and support cause.

Your thoughts.

Frank

On February 28, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Brian from Minneapolis wrote: Dear Laura,

Straight from the desk of Justin Trudeau, we have in a list of things for Ukraine: Gender-inclusive demining for sustainable futures in Ukraine. They want a gender and diversity group to promote "gender-transformative mine action" in Ukraine. The Under-Secretary General Jean-Pierre LaCroix of the Department of Peace Operations of the UN, has gender guidelines for mine removal programs. Their DEI obsessions are costing lives here and in Europe while our enemies are laughing at us. Are we screwed, Laura?

On February 28, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Brian from Minneapolis wrote: Dear Laura,

I apologize for the typo. Justin Trudeau: Canadian dictator. I can't believe I said France.

On February 28, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: I heard Laura Logan on Capitol Hill discussing the NGOs who operate with taxpayer dollars to, as she put it, "slit our own throats," in this country. She went on to say they have been misnamed NGO's so they appear to be separate from the government but in fact they are working with the government and UN through ways most people can't see, but they have a system for passing the money around so we're meant not to see the connections. How is this scheme ever going to be busted? Is this same thing what is bringing down Canada and the UK, in your opinion?

On February 28, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Robert Norris wrote: Mark,

For the umpteeth time I've re-watched the one appearance of yours on "Theatre Talk" that one can find on Youtube, and it would be such a nice election year distraction to enjoy your brilliant view of the arts. Failing that, perhaps just more anecdotes about Princesses Margaret.

Thanks,

Rob

On February 28, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Excuse the typo -- "met".

I should learn to "poofreed".

On February 28, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: Hi Laura,

I was hoping to get your opinion on Trump. While I'm sure I'll vote for him, why should I have any assurance that he'll do any better against the deep state and intel agencies than he did last time? That's why I personally would prefer RFK Jr., who I think would do better against the deep state. But I'm afraid a vote for RFK Jr in in the end a wasted vote. Curious about your opinions as an independent observer from Canada.

Thanks,

Jamie

On February 28, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Hart Leonard wrote: Ahoy, Mark! Recognizing your vast and unwanted experience with the US legal system, I would appreciate your help deciphering a seeming discrepancy in legal theory by our Supreme Court. Referring to the recent hearings on whether Colorado can remove Trump from their ballot, Bloomberg Law reported:

"Justices from across the Court's ideological spectrum voiced doubts that the provision, known as Section 3 (Amendment 14), lets a single state have such a broad impact on a presidential election. Chief Justice John Roberts said that if the court upholds the Colorado ruling, other states will follow suit. (Says Roberts)....'I would expect that a goodly number of states will say whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot, and others for the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot," he said. "It will come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence."'

Yet, in 2021 the Court refused to hear Texas' case against Georgia, for Georgia not adhering to its own constitution by deferring to the State AG and Governor in accepting, as legal, all sorts of voting anomalies. The Supremes said, 9-0, that Texas had "no standing" in a matter concluded by Georgia. So, on one hand, TX vs GA, the Supremes have decided that Georgia's violation of its own laws had no bearing on anyone else. Yet now, they aver that an action of Colorado could indeed affect other states. Shiver me timbers....I'm confused...but, then again, final ruling has not yet been rendered.

On February 28, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Hi Laura, no question just hope you and your family are well and that you're enjoying our little taste of spring in February. It's very nice hearing your voice once again. Best to all the Mark Steyn cruisers out there! Hope you're all having fun.

On February 28, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Leo VT wrote: Laura, thanks for your columns every week. Never miss them, and I always appreciate how honestly you deal with your home situation. On a different note, is there any chance you could convince Mark to do some shows, when health and time allow, in the GTA/Niagara region? It would be great to see Mark, Conrad, yourself, and others on stage locally. We can always hope.

Laura, would it be feasible for Steynonline clubbers to devise a way to hold a silent auction to raise money for Mark's Ofcom Case since the Limited Edition Hockey Sticks ran out and there doesn't yet appear to be a new fundraising method for his upcoming free speech case. I have a very intelligent Jack Russell puppy that I would be willing to put up on the auction block (that or another kind of block might come sooner). I will personally deliver him, too. On a lighter note, when a busy mom as you are doesn't feel like cooking for hours, what is your favorite meal to serve your family? I'm running out of energy here in my kitchen. If you ever happen to hear what platform Ann McIlhenny shares her weekly backyard recipe, I'm curious where I can find it. Cheers!

