Michele Bachmann on the US Election

Welcome to a brand new audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, recorded live at sea before an audience of Mark Steyn Cruisers from around the world. Today's episode re-unites Mark with one of his favourite guests, former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann.

In this programme, Mark and Michele talk about the current US election campaign and its prospects - and also consider the globalist thumbs on the scale. They also take a few questions from Steyn Cruisers.

As we have noted, the post-Steyn GB News will not be standing with Mark and Naomi Wolf in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.