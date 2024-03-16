Conrad Black on the Dirty Stinking Rotten Corrupt US "Justice" System

Welcome to a brand new audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, recorded live at sea before an audience of Mark Steyn Cruisers from around the world. Today's episode re-unites Mark with his old boss the Rt Hon the Lord Black of Crossharbour.

In this programme, Mark and Conrad, having both been on the receiving end, talk about the vicissitudes of American "justice" - and, on a happier note, the latter recalls what it's like when Donald Trump telephones to say he's pardoned you.

There will be more from Lord Black at SteynOnline later this month.

As we have noted, the post-Steyn GB News will not be standing with Mark and Naomi Wolf in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.