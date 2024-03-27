Image

Mark Steyn

Passing Strange

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/14164/passing-strange

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Our Clubland Q&A is now restored to its regular midweek time slot. If you missed today's edition live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from RFK Jr's running mate via the Melonification of populist candidates to the lack of muscular Christianity. All that plus a musical centenary.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly month, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Please join us over the coming days for a full slate of Easter observances.

