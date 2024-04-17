Muscle from Brussels

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from a Belgian mayor's assault on free speech to jury selection in New York and Washington, from a "conservative" smoking ban to an harmonious Iranian-Turkish-American agreement on how many missiles you can lob at Israel. All that plus some centennial musical diversions.

Click above to listen.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content.

