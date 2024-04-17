Image

Mark Steyn

Muscle from Brussels

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/14207/muscle-from-brussels

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from a Belgian mayor's assault on free speech to jury selection in New York and Washington, from a "conservative" smoking ban to an harmonious Iranian-Turkish-American agreement on how many missiles you can lob at Israel. All that plus some centennial musical diversions.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly couple of months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Please join us later this week for, as Mark mentioned, a brand new Tale for Our Time.

en

