In lieu of Mark's regular Song of the Week, we have something a little special for you this weekend - a rare video appearance by Steyn, since the GB News heart attacks clobbered his health.

As many of you know, some of Mark's happiest times in America have been spent on the Hillsdale College campus in Michigan, where he first spoke some two decades ago and where for some years he taught a writing class. Steyn recently returned to Hillsdale as part of their series on the American musical. Mark's brief was to talk not about the shows but about the songs they produced - the music and lyrics that went on to become the bedrock of the American standard songbook.

He brought along a couple of friends - Tony-nominated Best Actress Marla Schaffel and peerless pianist Ross Patterson. Marla is no stranger to these parts, and Mark was delighted to be back on stage with her. She very kindly agreed to illustrate the points he was making with a cavalcade of songs drawn from across half-a-century.

To watch the show, simply click here.

~If you enjoy a musical respite from the hell of the headlines, next weekend Steyn launches a new weekly show on Serenade Radio featuring an hour of music from across the globe and across the years. It airs every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time/12 midday North American Eastern, and every Sunday at 5am British Summer Time/12 midnight Eastern.

