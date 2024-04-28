Tuppence in Service by Mark Steyn

Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's pick is very timely after the last few years: The Secret Adversary. A cabal of proto-globalists - American, Russian, German, Irish, English - is at loose on the streets of London, and all that stands between them and a coup are Agatha Christie's young adventurers Tommy and Tuppence. Some listeners enjoy our tales as a mug of nightly audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before they lower their lamp. Others leave it a few episodes to see if it's worth their commitment and then jump in for a big binge-listen. Well, the bingers have come on board. Charlene Pinkava, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, enthuses: Holy cow Mark! I've just binge listened the first eight episodes and was hoping number nine would be in my mailbox by now. Cliffhangers! I do hope that you are as invigorated in reading this wonderful book as I am in listening. Tales for Our Time is my favorite. I'm trying to alleviate my depression by avoiding regular news and reading a good book is the best way forward. Thank you! Gloria Thompson, a Steyn Clubber from Utah, is with Charlene: I just binged the first seven and hot footed in here to get number eight! Mark, you are just the best! You take such good care of us. Your storytelling is truly artful. Agatha was a genius! Thank you so much. Thank you, ladies. Hope you enjoy the episodes ahead just as much. In tonight's episode, Tuppence insinuates herself into the lair of the enemy by getting hired as the new parlourmaid. But can she pull it off? Tuppence was ushered into a room on the right of the long passage. A woman was standing by the fireplace. She was no longer in her first youth, and the beauty she undeniably possessed was hardened and coarsened. In her youth she must have been dazzling. Her pale gold hair, owing a slight assistance to art, was coiled low on her neck, her eyes, of a piercing electric blue, seemed to possess a faculty of boring into the very soul of the person she was looking at. Her exquisite figure was enhanced by a wonderful gown of indigo charmeuse. And yet, despite her swaying grace, and the almost ethereal beauty of her face, you felt instinctively the presence of something hard and menacing, a kind of metallic strength that found expression in the tones of her voice and in that gimlet-like quality of her eyes. For the first time Tuppence felt afraid. She had not feared Whittington, but this woman was different. As if fascinated, she watched the long cruel line of the red curving mouth, and again she felt that sensation of panic pass over her. Her usual self-confidence deserted her. Tuppence felt afraid. She had not feared Whittington, but this woman was different. As if fascinated, she watched the long cruel line of the red curving mouth, and again she felt that sensation of panic pass over her. Her usual self-confidence deserted her.

