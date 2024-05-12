It's Mother's Day - in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and various other places, that is. In the British Isles and Nigeria, Mothering Sunday is the fourth Sunday in Lent, which was a few weeks back. Still, around much of the world today, a young lad's heart naturally turns to thoughts of mom, or mum - and so we present our traditional celebration of the golden age of the "mother song".

This SteynOnline podcast is based on my book A Song For The Season, personally autographed copies of which, for you or your mother, are exclusively available from the SteynOnline bookstore. It's also out in eBook - for details see below. Many readers have asked whether there's an audio edition available, and the answer is not yet. So, for the moment, this seasonal extravaganza is the nearest you'll get to an aural flavor of Song For The Season.

We first did it ten years ago - just before my own mother died. She was Belgian and we observed the occasion on a different date, but nevertheless on Mother's Day I find myself thinking of her more than I expected to - which suits the somewhat lugubrious air of some of the songs in this podcast. The "mother song" was a staple of the pop music industry from the late 19th century to the Great War, and in this audio special we'll celebrate examples thereof both enduring and long forgotten - from a range of singers including Al Jolson, Eddy Arnold, Sophie Tucker, John McCormack, Allan Sherman, the Carter Family, Don McLean and, briefly, Abba (the no-shows at last night's Eurovision) plus many of the first recording stars of the 78 era. Along the way, we explore sub-genres such as Irish mother songs and Jewish mother songs, train songs about mothers and telephone songs about mothers. I'll discuss the mother song that became the big anti-war number of the First World War, "I Didn't Raise My Boy To Be A Soldier", and the all-time great stalker-mother song, "And Her Mother Came Too". And, of course, we work our way eventually to "M-O-T-H-E-R (A Word that Means the World to Me)".

After our first broadcast of this special in 2014, longtime reader Daniel Hollombe wrote from Los Angeles to object:

I'm sure glad I wasn't alive a hundred years ago. Up until now, I was certain that the 90s had to be the worst decade of the 20th century for music, but after hearing this hefty sampling of the teens, I'm no longer so sure. As long as I live, I never want to hear another parlor waltz featuring an effete tenor who insists on rolling every "R" (even the ones that aren't the first letter of the word).

I'm rolling my Rs in anticipation!

