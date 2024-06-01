June 6th marks the eightieth anniversary of D-Day. Ahead of the week's observances in Normandy, Mark presents a special edition of On the Town, turning the clock back to the sounds and sentiments of the era - from the allies ...plus one from the enemy. There's even some tub-thumping from Canada which you're never going to hear on Canadian radio ever again.

Love the mix of history and music. The history just seems to fill the cup.

From this week's On the Town program I learned the history of the Wimoweh song and the injustices suffered by its omposer Solomon Linda from Pete Seeger and the sainted Walt Disney, what Victor Herbert and Duke Ellington have in common (Frank Sinatra), and that the Norfolk version of Satin Doll uses the phrase 'Ipswicharoonie'. All this and great tunes. Mark Steyn, you are a wow.

