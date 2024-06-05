Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 5th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the combined efforts of GB News management, the DC Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. For the moment, I am just about compos mentis to conduct another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

Tomorrow is the eightieth anniversary of D-Day, which seems a rather diminished occasion from the seventieth, and not just because there are far fewer veterans still with us. The "world leaders" jetting in are an unimpressive bunch - and it is odd that the Prince of Wales will be representing the King at the main international ceremony: there is at least the implication in that decision that His Majesty's health issues are more serious than we have been told.

Still, I'm happy to talk about how stand the allies of World War Two eight decades on. But, if that's too depressing, let me know whatever else is on your mind today, and I'll give it my best. As you know, we've eliminated all the music from the show, so we have more time to talk about Mitch McConnell or, alternatively, Larry Hogan. How thrilling is that?

I'm also up for any questions on my continuing legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic - in the sewer of DC "justice", and against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court in just six days' time.

