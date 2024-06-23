Image

Mark Steyn

Where Do You Go to, My Lovely?
Steyn's Serenade Radio Song of the Week

by Peter Sarstedt
produced by Brian Savin

https://www.steynonline.com/14392/where-do-you-go-to-my-lovely

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Sacha Distel with a very good friend, Brigitte Bardot

ImageIf you missed today's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, we are reprising it here at SteynOnline:

As Mark concedes, this is a song that people either love or hate, but it has survived for over half-a-century, and it is a virtual time capsule of the 1960s Euro-zeitgeist - as Mark recounts, with help from Sacha Distel, Marlene Dietrich, the Rolling Stones, Björn from Abba, and a Copenhagen dentist...

Click above to listen.

~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Of our last Serenade presentation, Michael Baker, an Iowa Steyn Clubber, said simply:

Bellissimo, Steyno!

Thank you, Michael. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York)

5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney)

9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. Pride Before the Fall
  2. Farewell to a Friend
  3. "Regulating" the Will of the People
  4. Trial and Tribulation
  5. Three's a Trend

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.