Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 3rd

Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here.

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. There's plenty going on, across the map: In America, it is the eve of the Glorious Fourth; in Britain, it is the eve of what will prove a somewhat inglorious fourth for Rishi Rich's hideous faux-conservative party. In France, a cynical alliance between Macronist technocrats and hardcore lefties is working hard to deny Mme Le Pen a majority in the National Assembly. My short take on two of the above: ~In the Fifth Republic, vote Le Pen and RN. ~In the UK, notwithstanding my personal history with Nigel, vote Reform. As for the third polity, yesterday we noted the creepy, violent and ever more explicit fantasies to which anti-Trumpers are prone. Since then, I see that BBC presenter David Aaronovitch has called on Biden to murder Trump: Naomi Wolf and I are in the English High Court taking on Ofcom - because on The Mark Steyn Show she called the Covid "vaccine" rollout an act of mass murder, which with every passing day seems incontrovertible. But BBC hosts calling for the assassination of specific named individuals? Any interest in that from commissars Michael Grade and Melanie Dawes? Ah, no. Chances of "Lord" Grade and Dame Melanie slapping Mr Aaronovitch's wrist: zero per cent. Mr Aaronovitch has now deleted his tweet, while claiming it was obviously "satire". Can't see it myself. If Trump were to be violently dispatched by the Deep State, Aaronovitch and millions of others would celebrate: they talk about it because they want it to happen; the wish is father to the deed, or so they hope. You don't even have to be Trump for these guys to urge violence upon you. Our pal Natalie Winters is currently covering for Steve Bannon on his podcast because the regular host has become the latest former Trump official to be packed off to gaol. Do you remember the Lincoln Project? Me neither. But for a while this agglomeration of Never-Trump Republicans was all the rage. They're still around apparently, and Natalie noticed that they've gone to the trouble of making a video fantasising about Bannon getting raped in prison: This video is so gay and rapey... Didn't know you guys rehired John Weaver! https://t.co/a7sI3BPCAS — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 2, 2024 The Lincoln Project has got to be pretty lacking in self-awareness to be Lincolnly Projecting this obviously and playing anal rape for laughs. As Natalie observes, the group was founded by John Weaver, a former top GOP "consultant" who likes hitting on fourteen-year-old boys. The Project's principal advantage to Mr Weaver was presumably as a gay paedo front operation, but why they would wish to draw attention to that is a mystery. George Orwell: Particularly on the Left, political thought is a sort of masturbation fantasy in which the world of facts hardly matters. But it didn't used to be quite so obvious. These guys talk about raping you and killing you because it turns them on. They're virtue-signalling their vices. It would be unreasonable not to expect one of their acolytes to act upon it. Me a decade-and-a-half ago: The words of the French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut seem more pertinent: "The lofty idea of 'the war on racism' is gradually turning into a hideously false ideology," he said in 2005. "And this anti-racism will be for the 21st century what Communism was for the 20th century: a source of violence." Happy to take questions on all the above, or anything else on your mind. ~I'm also up for any queries on my continuing legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic - in the sewer of DC "justice", and against the UK state censor Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Many listeners have asked how they can support one or other or both of these free-speech lawsuits. There are several ways: a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell). ~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. In the first weeks of this eighth year, we cherish all the founders of our Club, but we also love to hear from brand new members. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Nevada to Norfolk, Toms River to Tailem Bend, Tralee (Ireland) to Trafalgar (Nova Scotia). Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

On July 3, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Gustave of Arimathea wrote: Hi Mark--

Thanks for introducing me to Serenade Radio, and nuts to anyone who complained about music in the Q&A.

Two quick questions:

1) With all the palace intrigue going on at the White House, how did the People Who Matter think this would end? I can't figure out the strategy behind coming out of the basement, agreeing to a debate, and then basically admitting that you made a mockery of your own primary process.

2) Has anyone noticed that we're no longer talking about 10 percent for the Big Guy?

Thanks for all that you do. Please avoid any heart attacks this week.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are as well as you can be given your ongoing travails.

What do you make of Peter Hitchens imploring voters to hold their nose and stick with the faux Conservatives in the UK tomorrow rather than moving to Reform?

I respect Peter but on this he seems to me to have it badly wrong.

What say you?

Keep well Mark.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Sue Sims wrote: While I'm tempted to vote Reform, the chances of their actually getting more than a couple of seats are minimal, and voting Reform will mainly split the Tory vote, thus giving Labour an even bigger majority. Peter Hitchens, who's long been a foe of the non-Conservative Tories and has, in previous elections, advised people to vote against them, this time round is telling people to vote for them in order to keep Labour out. What would be your reaction to this?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Edward M wrote: A disheveled uncombed Boris Johnson gave a mini speech to his fan followers yesterday, he told us that "parrots can transmit a disease called psittacosis"

Johnson is not a Conservative, he is a metropolitan green liberal, he believes in open borders and is a converted net zero fanatic, (likely brainwashed by his wife Carrie nee Symonds) Johnson reminds me of the chaotic Mr Pastry (Richard Hearne) an English comedy character from the 1960s.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: Mark, I thought to let you know that "On the Town" has become my favorite radio show! Each week, I don my headphones so I can listen to the stereophonic sounds your musical treasure trove, even if the recordings are in mono. I can shut out the rest of the world while I learn about musical oddities, recordings I hadn't heard before, and enjoy a new Sinatra sextet. I especially liked "The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down" from a couple of Saturdays back. I had never realized that the Looney Tunes theme came from an actual song! Now, all those hours I spent in front of the TV as a youth are somewhat redeemed by this bit of trivia. I look forward to future episodes of "On the Town," and may you stay hale and hearty so that we can be the beneficiaries of your encyclopedic musical knowledge for years to come! (Might I suggest that when Columbus Day rolls around, you might play the Lou Monte ditty, "Please Mr. Columbus?"). God bless you, sir, and tell the authorities over the pond that they can bugger off-com!

On July 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, I just wanted to lighten the mood for a moment and say to you what I never got to express to Rush Limbaugh.

I appreciate and love everything that you do. You, like my father and Rush, Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell are my hero.

Thank you

On July 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Joe Cressotti wrote: Dear Mark. Did you happen to see the Bradley Cooper biopic of Leonard Bernstein? Perhaps because of my low expectations, I was pleasantly surprised. It was fun to imagine oneself among the creative geniuses of the day such as Aaron Copeland, Jerome Robbins, Richard Rodgers, Comden and Green, and others.

Do you have any particular thoughts on Bernstein? I seem to remember your speaking of a close encounter with him. From his depiction in the film, I couldn't help think that, despite his immense artistic achievements, he could have produced even more great work had he learned to control his appetites and direct them to an end higher than personal satisfaction. This also came across in a scene in which Bernstein conducts Mahler's 2nd Symphony at the end of his life. I know little about Mahler but I suspect a sincere faith in God motivated his artistic creation and made it possible to endure the solitude necessary for composing, which Bernstein confessed was very difficult for himself.

What do you think? Should Bernstein have focused more on popular music or gone all in on attempting to be the first truly great American composer? Or did he simply do the best he could at a time when music and all of the arts were beginning their rapid decline in the West?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Bart Nielsen, not his real name perhaps wrote: Mark,

Praying for healing and strength for you. You are the indispensable man for our time.

Just wondering if you can remediate my benighted public school education and tell me where is Honkers???

On July 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- you have been our Knight in Shining Armor for many years, always the one to prove that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword.

No matter what the circumstances, no matter how badly you may be wounded, you never flinch or hesitate and get right back into the fray to defend what's left of the honor of the formerly Free World. Which leads me to my first question:

1. What inspires your courage and strength, what enables you to keep going even when the odds are against you, in short, how do you remain absolutely fearless despite knowing all that you do about what our enemies are capable of doing?

2. I and millions of other American CITIZENS, are absolute supporters of President Trump and MAGA and would crawl through broken glass and barbed wire to vote for him. As we now know there is no question that the 2020 election was stolen by the greatest fraud machine that was ever created in history.

We now have some of the top tech experts who have identified the problems with the voter rolls that contain millions of dead, non-existent, illegal or ineligible "voters". Not only have the problems been explained ad nauseum for the last 4 years, but the solutions are out there as well.

Question: in your opinion, WHY DOESN'T THE RNC and GOP do something to stop the steal BEFORE it happens?? Not a day goes by that I don't read an article by one of these tech geniuses telling how they offered their programs to various RNC big wigs to no avail. If they think that they can litigate the fraud before or after November 5th, they are badly mistaken as I am sure you would tell them.

I would love to know you thoughts on this Oh Great One.

Thanks for all you do and much love from one of your supporters in Nueva York.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

French feminists protested France's growing right-wing politics by moping the streets of Paris while topless. They were also shrieking something incoherently convincing me, at least, that French is no longer the language of love.

Is this Trump's fault?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Best wishes, and an admonition to sacrifice as many goats and oxen as feasible to the Gods of Health.

Is it just me, or is electoral farce and disaster sweeping the "Free World"? Both America and Great Britain are rushing toward elections where "none of the above" would be a shoo in. France is lurching to a final vote that could result in violence on the streets. The dictators of the World are most surely buttering their popcorn for a fun show.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark

Best wishes on your recovery. Is there a timetable for the Ofcom decision? Will it come out before the intergalactic court of Justice issues their ruling on the Michael Mann case?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm, AJ wrote: Dear Mark,

The calls for both Biden and Trudeau seem to be growing louder and louder, and most conservatives seem to think this a good thing, but it makes me nervous. Should Trudeau and his ego step aside, there's a good chance that someone like Mark Carney will come in behind him to take over. The problem with that is that the Carneys of the world would keep us on the same trajectory, or perhaps even hasten our freefall into globalist tyranny, but they seem like a safe option for all of those Liberals and liberals to support. A Liberal whose conscience has been pushed to the brink by the disgusting antics of Trudeau might right now be prepared to put an "X" beside Conservative Poilievre, but a swap out to Carney or some other Liberal appointee of the WEF would cause that pang of conscience to evaporate.

The same is true of the situation in the US Democratic party. The names being floated to replace Biden are appalling political creatures, but we don't have hours of footage of them demonstrating their dementia - just hours of footage of them destroying the country and blaming the citizenry for it - all very easy to overcome for a loyal Democrat voter.

Do you think that conservatives should be angling to keep Trudeau and Biden in place until their respective elections so that the voters' choice remains stark and clear?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Gregory Laughton wrote: Do you think Justin Trudeau will survive the next election

On July 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Which is more scary Trudeau saying he is commited to keep on working for us or all the radio and tv commentators in the U.S. and Canada saying if Trump is elected it is the end of democracy?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Larry Durham wrote: Listening live today!

On July 3, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Rupert Maxwell's Sun newspaper has just endorsed the Labour party - what does he hope to gain from picking an obvious winner, do you think?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:22 pm, David Smailes wrote: Hi Mark, I attended a talk by Andrew Bridgen in London last week. Andrew thinks that within the next 6 weeks there will be some kind of manufactured global crisis that will result in the US cancelling the presidential election and Kier Starmer here in the UK tearing up his manifesto and beginning a hard left regime. Andrew was merely speculating but it sounds all too credible to me. Any thoughts?

On July 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Bideford Jake wrote: Dear Mark,

I heard a demographer recently talking about 'Birthgap - A Childless World' who claimed that immigrant birthrates usually fell into line with the native population after only one generation. He claimed the US and Germany were examples of this. As someone who fears a Muslim majority in England in the not too distant future, I found this surprising. It's now over one generation ago since Tony Blair let down the drawbridge to all and sundry and from what I can glean the native birthrate is now 1.4 while the Muslim equivalent is between 2.9 and 3.4. Is this a case of damned lies and statistics and data sets that can be interpreted in any way? Statistics say our current England football manager is the most successful ever but any fan watching the turgid slop our team is serving up at the Euros at the moment would, I suspect, have a contrary view.

Neil Oliver interviewed Leilani Dowding recently and started off by saying, "I first saw Leilani on the Mark Steyn show. Mark Steyn is one of the greatest, most instinctive presenters of any age." Well said, Neil. I do miss those early GB News Steyn shows and the flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants thrill and "Did he just say that!?" astonishment they evoked as you battled gremlins, time delays, disappearing captions and clueless technicians. I really felt for you trying to keep a lid on it!

Thank you as always,

On July 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Wm. P. wrote: "Do you remember the Lincoln Project?"

I think you mean the North American Man Boy Lincoln Association.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Roger Kaupe wrote: The King's New Clothes, such a prescient choice for last week's musical interlude. How strange and theatrical the CNN panel, and Joe Scarboro, swooning and fainting over poor old sleepy Joe. Biden is just a senile old fool, a frontman, but the Democrat pundits all had to feign shock because they realized that the deplorables had just seen the naked truth and no cover-up was possible. It's not the real world that counts to these operatives, it's controlling what we proles get to know about the real world. Noticing becomes a crime.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Carolinan wrote: Mark,

Team Biden is down to just two players, one of whom is on the disabled list. So the writing is on the wall, if not yet on the teleprompter. Do you think this will hurt our chances of seeing the presidential golf tourney? That was the best policy idea from Mr Biden ever.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:30 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hello Mr. Steyn,

Amidst all the giddy celebrations by the MAGA crowd,

no one is talking about the broken election apparatus.

Does it really matter who is on the ballot, if the ballots

are all "counted" (read "manufactured") by some klaus

schwab entity deep inside a Venezuelan volcano?

Hope you're feeling well enough for parades &

fireworks tomorrow!

OLGA

On July 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Paul Harmon wrote: I am surprised that no one is calling out the fact that Joe, Jill, and Hunter Biden are making the decision about whether slo-Joe stays in the running for a second term. During Covid, the Governor of Oregon told us we had to close the doors to our church "for the duration", because experts said it wasn't safe to meet and worship together. We defied her and, while using our good judgment and sense of prudence to take reasonable precautions, continued to meet; our doors never closed. The point is, when the expert advice seemed unreasonable, we ignored it even at the risk of being arrested.

Democrats are the party of the experts, of "follow the science". They want us to defer to the experts when we have an important decision to make. So... why has this decision to keep Biden running come down to a demented old man, a status-seeking wife, and a crack-head son? Where are the mental health experts? Where is the science? They are depending on their own judgment. Which, of course, they don't want us to do, ever.

"Science" will rule thee, but not me.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Hart wrote: Mark, you're voice sounded strong last week....I pray that it was an indicator of your improving health. I don't know about anyone else, but I am completely fed up with these interminable queries as to whether or not Biden will be replaced. In the grand scheme of our completely degenerate election process, does it really make any difference? Will anyone who hates Trump and his legions of deplorables really change his mind as a result of last Thursday's debate? Any sentient being with two living brain cells to rub together knows that others are driving this train...not old Joe from Scranton, or Delaware, or Beijing, or Ukraine...wherever.... And, with those two brain cells, one can also be certain that in select electoral districts in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, there will be "anomalies" in voting and in the counting of those votes. Better questions are: Are the RNC or local Republicans doing anything at all to ensure/enhance election integrity in those districts? Will Steve Bannon remain alive for the duration of his imprisonment? Will Trump now, after the Supreme Court's decision on immunity, be sentenced to prison (My bet is still "yes," because it's New York.) Has Nikki Haley started drinking heavily now that Trump will not be going to jail before the convention? Please stay well.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

Obviously, the media and elected Democrats are lying when they feigned surprise at Biden's display of dementia during the debate. Anyone who has paid even superficial attention to Joe Biden these past several years was aware of his condition. There have been numerous occasions since he took office where he mumbled and spoke incoherently, had trouble negotiating stairs and disappeared from view for days at a time.

Now that the truth can no longer be hidden the presidents' enablers are in full cover your rump mode.

The talking heads are all now stating that, for various reasons, it's too late to replace Biden on the 2024 ticket. Having seen the Democrat party in action over the decades I don't believe that there is any law, regulation or norm that would stop them from placing someone else on the ballot if they thought they could win.

How do you see things playing out before November? Is the 25th Amendment potentially in play? Where do the Democrats go from here?

Hoping that all is going well for you in the King's Court, and you can provide us with a birds-eye perspective on tomorrow's election.

Take good care and be well.

Sincerely,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On July 3, 2024 at 3:35 pm, hugo miller wrote: I am no one to jump up and down about the throw-away remarks people make online. But suggesting the murder of a former US President in the current febrile climate, when there are many in America who would love nothing more than to see Trump 'eliminated', that I would say is bordering on the criminally irresponsible. The US has a history of bumping off Presidents, and I personally believe there is a very strong possibility that Trump will meet a similar end.

As for Dr Naomi's classification of the 'vaccines' as "mass-murder", I very much doubt that would meet the legal threshold of such a crime. But Dr Naomi wasn't giving evidence in a court of law - she was on a TV show, expressing a perfectly legitimate opinion, controversial at the time, sure, but becoming less so by the day..

On July 3, 2024 at 3:35 pm, Nigel Sherratt wrote: The delightful Miss Winters is spot on as ever (a strange gay porn obsession). She was discovered by Raheem Kassam I think. It's a pity that he fell out with Tommy Robinson but he's done a lot of good work nonetheless. I remember his coordinating TR free speech events in Whitehall under the glowering gaze of disappointed 'tooled up' BWCs hoping for a 'rumble'. A bunch of pensioners and a few boozed up football lads failing to 'kick off' were a great disappointment to them it seemed to me. I shall be in Trafalgar Square on 27th July waving to the cameras and hoping to confuse the facial recognition algorithm.

On July 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Josh Passell wrote: Mark,

I just listened to Tucker's podcast interview with Neil Oliver from two weeks ago. At two hours and twenty minutes, they cover a lot of issues. But Neil made a point that I'd like to paraphrase here: optimism is a radical, anti-authoritarian act. He sort of restates Rousseau's line that man was born free, yet everywhere he is in chains. Hopefulness is our natural state; hopelessness isn't. It's not even an option. This from the man who said things are happening because the powers that be want them to happen. But I felt a gear shift in my brain, with much grinding. How's your optimism lately? I fear I know the answer, but as your song of the week has it:

Let the stormy clouds chase

Everyone from the place,

Come on with your rain,

I've got a smile on my face!

On July 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope your health is improving! Given your connection with songwriters and songs and deep love of music, do you have a room devoted to your music collection? How large is your album collection? And do your prefer to listen to your music on vinyl, cd or streaming?

As a music collector, I'd love to hear about some of the rarities in your collection.

Thanks!

Michael

On July 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm, William Kelly wrote: Dear Mark,

Be careful about talking about your "ventricles" on air, or Ofcom will find you and fine you more.

-William

On July 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Larry Durham wrote: Mark

Have you been able to get outside much lately and feel the sun on your face? In my travails I've these last few years, I've found my backyard to be the best medicine.

On July 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm, Martin Evison wrote: Hi Mark, I was on the Adriatic cruise and hope and expect to shake your hand again somewhere off the Iberian Peninsular. So please get well soon. I hoped to join you in your fight against OfCom, but the GE intervened. I am standing in Newcastle Upon Tyne for another minor party - I won't say which one - but will ask what you made, with hindsight, of Britain's "Gang of Four" of the 1980s? Martin.

On July 3, 2024 at 4:20 pm, Dave Conley wrote: They can say it's in jest. But with every assassination fantasy, all these hardcore lefties tell you what they really think of Joe Biden's character. No one asks a good man to commit murder. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

