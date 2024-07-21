The End of the Ball by the Spanish painter Rogelio de Egusquiza

If you missed last week's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, we are airing it here at SteynOnline for the very first time:

As an alternative to the Sunday Kamalanche, here is Steyn's account of one of the most beautiful melodies ever written. Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Mark to sing its praises, and Einzi Stolz, widow of Robert Stolz, recalls dinner with Franz Lehár, who always ordered the set menu.

Of our last Serenade presentation, Linda Powers, a Kansas Steyn Clubber, says:

You've done it again, Mark: entertainment, historical information, delightful commentary, wonderful contrasts. There is so much packed into this 'When Your Lover Has Gone' episode that I will have to listen to it again, happily so.

Fran Lavery, a First Weekend Founding Member from New Mexico, agrees:

This is one of your stand out memorable Serenade Radio Song of the Week episodes.

Jake from the English West Country:

I casually tuned in to get the lowdown of a vaguely-known song and in thirty minutes was put through an emotional wringer as a tragic Finnish family history unfolded with the haunting theme tune recurrent throughout in various guises. Wow. Is this where Scandi-noir originated..? Another terrific show!

Michael Cavino in New Jersey:

Your impression of Cagney is rather good! You obviously have practiced that for some time.

Not really. Mark last did his "You dirty rat!" on a telly show in the Eighties.

And finally Kitty, a First Day Founding Member in Massachusetts:

I have a friend named Einar. He's a Vietnam war veteran. This is the only other time I've heard that name. I have cousins in Finland. I've never known anyone in our family or circle of friends over there with that name. God bless Einar Swan's soul. What a lovely, sweet song he wrote.

We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

