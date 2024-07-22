Return to the Carlton

The Carlton Hotel, now the site of the (architecturally hideous) New Zealand High Commission.

Just ahead of Part Eleven of our nightly audio adventure, a reminder of my newish weekend music show on Serenade Radio, every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time/12 noon North American Eastern. This weekend's episode went down a treat with listeners. Jake, a Steyn Clubber from Bideford in Devon, says:

In your own parlance, Mark, that was one crackerjack show!

As to Bulldog Drummond by Sapper, fellow Mark Steyn Club member Stuart Blaxland is most appreciative, and disinclined to get hung up on issues that have fascinated other listeners, such as the cranking of cars:

Personally, I'm enjoying the tale for the vibrant language, the drinking, smoking and casual violence rather than trying to analyse every practical detail.

That's the spirit, Stuart. I'm happy to say that we have the full quartet of attractions in tonight's episode - in which our hero finds himself back at the Carlton Hotel, attempting to beard an American resident who cannot possibly be who he purports to be:

"Mr. Potts will see no one, sir," remarked the man to whom he addressed his question. "You are about the twentieth gentleman who has been here already to-day." Hugh had expected this, and smiled genially. "Precisely, my stout fellow," he remarked, "but I'll lay a small amount of money that they were newspaper men. Now, I'm not. And I think that if you will have this note delivered to Mr. Potts, he will see me."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Eleven of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in.

We like both reality and fictional fancies here at SteynOnline, but there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the implausible plot-twists of the news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page. It's configured in Netflix tile style, with the stories organized by category - thrillers, fantasy, romance, etc - which we hope will make it easy for you to find a favourite diversion of an evening. You can access over sixty cracking capers here - and all previous episodes of our current adventure here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club and enjoy our nightly audio adventures every evening twenty minutes before lowering your lamp - or hoard the episodes and binge-listen at the weekend or on a long car journey, if your government still permits you to take one. For more details on that and other benefits to Steyn Club membership, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Please join me right here tomorrow evening for another episode of Bulldog Drummond.

~I thank you for all your support these last grisly few months - and thank you especially to all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.

It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, including my initial reaction to the coming of Kamala. I also noted the latest developments on the Trump assassination and other matters. For his Saturday picture date, Rick McGinnis plumped for Deborah Kerr, Ava Gardner and Richard Burton in The Night of the Iguana, and Mark Steyn on the Town rustled up a brace of songwriters who loathed their Number One records. Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated one of the loveliest melodies ever written, and tried to overlook the lyrics. And our marquee presentation was the continuation of this very Tale for Our Time, Bulldog Drummond.

If you were too busy checking with Fauci whether a total collapse of one's presidential campaign is a side-effect of Paxlovid, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.