Vile Plots and Empty Baths by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Bulldog Drummond

Welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Episode Sixteen of our summer thriller by Sapper, Bulldog Drummond. In tonight's episode, our hero begins to get some sense of what's he up against: Hugh had no intention of watching any man tortured. At the same time something of the nature of the diabolical plot conceived by Peterson was beginning to take a definite shape in his mind, though many of the most important links were still missing. And with this knowledge had come the realisation that he was no longer a free agent. The thing had ceased to be a mere sporting gamble with himself and a few other chosen spirits matched against a gang of criminals; it had become—if his surmise was correct—a national affair. England herself—her very existence—was threatened by one of the vilest plots ever dreamed of in the brain of man. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Sixteen of our serialisation of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. Gareth Wigmore, a Steyn Clubber from the English Midlands, is not like Kathlyn Miller, our Texan member from yesterday. Mr Wigmore has no time for our nightly cliffhangers: Like most of the modern generation, my delayed gratification genes are entirely absent. Waiting calmly for the next episode is not for me. In fact it enrages me. I bought my own copy and finished it (I did the same for Secret Adversary) in a day. The next day I read #2 The Black Gang. Come on Mark ! You are letting your addictive members with no self control down. Oh, my. Are you past Some Girls Do? Has he died of old age yet?

