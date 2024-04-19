The Young Adventurers, Ltd

Last weekend, after a protracted absence due to my various health issues, Tales for Our Time returned with a classic and highly apposite short story by Edgar Allan Poe: The Masque of the Red Death. If you've yet to hear it, you'll find it here.

That was just my way of dipping a toe into the water, and seeing whether my decrepit self was up to it. As far as I can tell, it doesn't seem to have brought on a stroke or anything, so time to dip the other nine toes in. That's to say:

Welcome to the sixty-second audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time - and our second venture into the work of the world's bestselling author, Agatha Christie. If you enjoyed my serialisation of Dame Agatha's first book, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, I hope you'll want to check out her second - The Secret Adversary, first published in 1922.

As I explain in my introduction, what I like about these early entries to her vast oeuvre is the way that, unlike the later work once Poirot and Miss Marple were globally famous, these tales are rooted in a strong sense of time and place - in this case, the Great War and the social disruptions it set in motion, bringing down all the great empires - German, Russian, Habsburg, Ottoman... In a world turned upside down, why should the British be immune?

And so we begin, with a chance encounter aboard the ill-fated Lusitania:

He stood looking at her with a kind of desperate irresolution. "It must be!" he muttered to himself. "Yes—it is the only way." Then aloud he said abruptly: "You are an American?" "Yes." "A patriotic one?" The girl flushed. "I guess you've no right to ask such a thing! Of course I am!" "Don't be offended. You wouldn't be if you knew how much there was at stake. But I've got to trust some one—and it must be a woman." "Why?" "Because of 'women and children first.'"

And thus a great adventure is underway...

~Thank you for all your kind comments on the return of Tales for Our Time. Nancy Knowlton, a Michigan member of the Steyn Club, writes:

I'm glad to see Tales are back. Thank you, Mark. The first tale I listened to was Nineteen Eighty Four. Wow! I was hooked. Such a great presentation! Then I listened to many of the Tales, one after the other.

Nicola Timmerman, from francophone eastern Ontario, agrees:

So thrilled more Tales back!

So says California Steyn Clubber Jeff Estes:

Glad you're back in the saddle Mark!

And fellow member Hank from Pittsburgh:

At long last...............WELCOME BACK MARK!

