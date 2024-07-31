Diversity in the Gullet

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay.

Thank you to everyone who joined us live around the planet, guest hosted by our In-House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen. Members of the Mark Steyn Club sent in excellent questions from every continent, and Laura did her best to keep a steady pace in covering the terror attacks in Britain, the elimination of several arch terrorists in the Middle East and the influence of the well-funded, vast, Evil Blob on the ascendency of Kamala Harris. She briefly touched on the disappointing verdict in Mark's case against Ofcom, but Mark himself will have much to say about the case in the coming days and weeks so stay tuned.

Laura also shared the breaking news that the Clubland Q&A's other guest host, Andrew Lawton, will be seeking a seat in Canada's Parliament as he vies for a Conservative party nomination. Details for that are here.

Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.