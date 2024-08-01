Shalom one and all and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links, and yes-it was another crazy, busy one here on planet earth. The sun is going down now as I file from very sweaty and gross southern Ontario, within the ever deteriorating and depressing Deranged Dominion of Canada. Almost every day this week, there has been an attack on a Jewish school, school bus or synagogue. It's very creepy and I don't think Canadian Jews quite understand that it's not going to get better here. This is a new and permanent feature of Justin Trudeau's Canada.

As Mark Steyn says, demographics are destiny. It was a good run for Jews in Canada, but it's game over in my view. Officially tolerated and/or officially promoted antisemitism is a feature of dying societies with little hope of recovery. It's a cultural autobahn to the dustbin of history. It's happening in Canada in front of our eyes and at quite a rapid pace. It's kind of sad, but it is what it is. You'll see some links below in the North American section that flesh out what I'm talking about.

More importantly, as you have likely read by now right here at SteynOnline, "Ofcom Wins". That is to say, the Big Evil Global Blob, Formerly Great Britain Division, has another notch in its belt.

It's so repulsive and gross and disgusting and I have many thoughts about it all, but in the coming days and weeks, Mark Steyn himself will have more to say on the matter so I will stay sort of quiet for now and just metaphorically vomit in the general direction of GBNews, Ofcom and the United Kingdom in general.

We did discuss the case in general during Wednesday's Clubland Q&A. I sat in for Mark Steyn (OK I DRAGGED HIM OUT OF THE FOOFY CHAIR IN THE STUDIO BY THE EARLOBE BUT IT'S THE SAME THING RIGHT?!?!) because with the powers vested in me as the Great Prophet Steyn's Official Jewish Mother, I told him to take the day off and try to chill.

There was much activity in the very wee hours of the morning at Steyn HQ because the ruling came down in the early morning British time. You can well understand the exhaustion of starting a day in this manner. So I took charge and proceeded with the Standard Operating Zionist Occupation of the mic and we did get through a whole ton of questions so do check it out.

Other things on my radar now include the murderous terrorist attack in Britain by a Rwandan migrant, the grotesque arrest of Tommy Robinson, the repulsive opening of the Olympic games in Paris, and yes, the elimination of not one, not two, but three ultra heavy duty jihad aficionados in three separate cities within three separate countries that are not exactly big fans of the Jewish state. Iran is a little different than Damascus and Beirut in my view, because I think a large majority of Iranians very much want peace with Israel. I can't say the same about Syrians or Lebanese, but if you think I'm off my rocker with this, feel free to let me know.

Lastly, some must-reads and mustrwatch links that I wanted to put up front so they don't get lost below in the shuffle. First: on Barack Obama ending political normalcy in America, and then this outstanding essay from VDH on America's Lab Rats. Here's a couple on what's happening in Canada (in Toronto, pretty much in my own backyard).

Lastly, they are doing this because that's what they want to do and yes they know what it's about. A good summary from the Brownstone Institute about what the excremental Letitia James is doing to VDare (as Mark has spoken about previously).

OK mah deplorable homies, I'm utterly and completely wiped out.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

"A fascist rally in Washington, D. C. "

Justin Trudeau's ruinous agenda.

Elections have consequences.

It's never actually about the Jews. This is more a message to the Jewish community about what the future looks like for the community and what to expect in the very near future, i.e now. Spoiler alert: BAD.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

Meanwhile in Toronto...

Know about "whole society" in American politics.

This is very good, the great Instapundit on J. D Vance and the New York Times and decency.

Dr. Naomi Wolf on the double coup.

There is so much wrong with this story, I don't even know where to begin.

Dateline Venezuela

Jews and Israel:

Israel is in mortal danger.

Netanyahu's full speech to Congress.

Jewish Wisdom:

What is a successful life?

The Formerly Great Britain:

Tommy Robinson: myth versus reality.

Seems fine.

Europe:

A repulsive, anti-Christian, anti-Western middle finger, and truly gutless. Where's the mockery of Islam and Mohammad? Don't answer that...

This says it better than I can: "A smug spectacle of wokeness. "

Kooks:

NOT TODAY, SATAN.

Human Grace:

This is the absolutely best way to deal with the left wing smears of even the most normal non-leftist humans. Flip the narrative on its head. This also underscores, in my opinion, the importance of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. They are getting caught with their talking points. WEIRD.

"Because the problem was me, I didn't realize that this redemption thing was actually free. A lot of times I would hide from God in a sense, and that's why we have to get out of our own way to really have a true personal relationship with God, because you have to show warts and all."

How a Florida boy ended up in rural West Virginia. How lovely.

Mark often quotes Ayaan Hirsi Ali on the necessity of everyone 'sharing the risk' in dealing with the threats to the West. This excellent podcast essay showcases much more of Ali's broad, thoughtful analysis of what is going on, where we are at with lots of added bonus 'lived experience' thrown in.

"She saved my life. "

