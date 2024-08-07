Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 7th by Mark Steyn

Programming note: Please join Mark later today for the exciting conclusion of our current Tale for Our Time - Sapper's Bulldog Drummond.

~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. Nonetheless, I'm semi-raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European.

~Once every three or four years, I tweet a tweet. Yesterday I was prompted to do so by a dismal twerp's slandering of my friend and Steyn Show (and cruise) audience favourite, Samantha Smith:

You're talking to a lady who's a survivor of decade-long child sexual abuse and happens to be mixed-race. So maybe you're the "racist who doesn't care about the victims", not to mention "stupid". — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) August 6, 2024

Two of the biggest problems we face today: 1) The left in particular thinks labelling equals discussing; 2) Narcissist "progressives" such as @chrisby81 think that calling a mixed-race child-rape survivor "a racist who doesn't care about the victims" only confirms their progressive virtue. We are doomed because @chrisby81 is what passes for a "man" in today's world.

A poignant tweet from dear Samantha:

I remember being asked by police whether I "consented" to sexual activity at any point. I was five years old when my abuse started. Not a "young woman".

Not a "child prostitute".

Not "promiscuous". I was a child.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

On August 7, 2024 at 2:58 pm, ANNA NIEMANN wrote: Greetings dear Mark - It is a daily delight to hear you share the day's episode of Tales, despite daily headlines describing that sort of sad, long nightmare that Mr. Potts evidently experienced. Still, I can find little in the news about the roiling violence in England. Can you please fill us in on what is happening there? Sending you fervent best wishes from lovely Hawaii for your return to good health and continued good cheer.

On August 7, 2024 at 2:59 pm, David Smailes wrote: Hi Mark, given that Two Tier Keir has effectively declared all out war on the indigenous population of his own country can you foresee any circumstances in which he or his party could be forced out of office?

Well done on your reply to the repellent @chrisby81.

On August 7, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: How did we end up in Britain with Elon Musk having to hold Two Tier Kier to account single handedly, as the whole MSM just followed the approved narrative?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are as well as you can be.

The so called UK "liberal" left has come up with the solution to crushing dissent from the approved establishment narrative.

Banning X in the UK is their solution. From a suspension of service when the natives are protesting over uncontrolled immigration to an outright ban, the chatter is gathering pace.

Musk vs Starmer would make an interesting catchweight fight but when it comes to suppression of free speech, who's your money on, given X is now the leading source of news in the UK?

Keep well Mark.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: I didn't think any British Prime Minister could get off to a worse start than, ermm, Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Sunak, without being sabotaged. I missed out Truss, because her time in Number 10 blatantly was torpedoed, by the media and by the City. Hasn't Starmer already demonstrated his hopeless incompetence, by his appointees and his actions?

Is he Britain's Trudeau?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Ellen Comeau wrote: Cher Monsieur Steyn,

Chaleureuses salutations des Maritimes!

I've been catching up on Clubland Q&A during the last few weeks as I was busy settling in to my new home province of New Brunswick.

First off, truly sorry about Marvin; he was a very special cat...those delightful furballs do have a way of wrapping themselves around our hearts. He looked a lot like my Bella, whose company I have enjoyed for over 14 years now.

Second of all, truly sorry about the Ofcom decision. What a huge disappointment from the country that gave us the Magna Carta.

Thirdly, my Norwegian half apologizes for my mother's homeland's ridiculous decision to recognize Palestine as a country (though they did also give Yassar Arafat the Nobel Peace Prize, so I suppose it shouldn't surprise me). Do they not realize that you get more of what you reward?

Praying for you and your health and your family. Please do take care.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Salam alaykum, Mark. I am glad you're up to doing the show today. Would you please tell us about the Ofcom ruling against you and your appeal process? Are you arguing to enlightened judges or have all the judges been ruined by the "new math"? Has there been a dramatic and permanent change in how typical westerners perceive our freedoms?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:06 pm, JoJoTexas wrote: I desperately want your take on the replacement ticket for the Biden~Kamala ticket, now billed as the

WALZ-ing~MaKamala ticket.

Many thanks, Mark and all the best to you.

Stan from Texas

On August 7, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: The Democrat Party primaried out two of its more strident progressives, one in New York and the other in Missouri. However, with the selected (not elected) twins of Harris and Walz, the Party as a whole has further lurched Marxist. When will the gentrified leaders of the Party (Coastal White Rich Insulated) come to recognize that the fundamental transformation of (0bama's) Party will eventually not include them?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Mark Shere wrote: Do you see a reasonable best case going forward for the U.S.? You know, anything that's not tyrannical, poor, and icky.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:13 pm, John Marovich wrote: The move by the ten BRICS+ countries (Brazil, Russia, Undia, China, South Africa and others) seem poised to at least partially switch from using the doll dollar as a reserve currency for international transactions. Is the massively indebted U.S. moving through the "gradually, then suddenly" phase of bankruptcy?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:19 pm, David wrote: Hi Mark:

It seems, if the current Canadian, French, British (both Uniparty versions) and German examples are anything to go by, that these days the weaker a government is, the more authoritarian, soft or otherwise, it becomes. And it would appear as well, that the so-called "democratic" controls (in some places this used to be called elections) in the above countries are not working, in fact, no matter which party is in power, they seem to completely ignore the wishes of the population, the majority of which are small "c" conservative. How far down the authoritarian path towards totalitarianism do you think this realistically could go? There has to be some stopping point somewhere where it has to bottom out. What say you?

cheers, Dave

On August 7, 2024 at 3:24 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Yet another round of best wishes for your health.

As Kackling Kamala is getting more of a ratings boost with a lot of favourable media attention the prospects of a Trump victory recede into the gloom. Get used to the possibility that Trump is your albatross necklace, Pubs.

But surely recent news has more ominous things to tell us? How about the ongoing death of Free Speech? The Starmer cabal is threatening internet freedom with its declared intention to combat "hate speech". They need no urging to that, but rather look for any excuse to do so. Just like the rest of our masters. Americans should at least be grateful for the however imperfect protection of their First Amendment.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Robert Norris wrote: Mark,

The Dem's appear to think they need only play to their base - the Lefty dream-team will put a thrill up the leg of the faithful, no need for Shapiro the Jew since Philly can fix the margin in Pennsylvania and they wouldn't want to suppress the big anti-Semite vote in Michigan anyway. Meanwhile the Press fawns on Harris-Walz for 3 months.

Can you remind me who the GOP candidate is?, seems to have been 'memory-holed' as they say.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Listening to some of the Kamala and Walz rally it seemed to me like what passes for entertainment in the late night talk shows (with the obligatory Trump jokes and Vance couch mentions). I was expecting a version of the trending Apple dance as Kamala is so brat (why is it called the Apple dance by the way).

So insulting that they didn't pick as possible V.P. Shapiro the Jew and one hopes fatal to their campaign as they lose Pennsylvania and stunned Democrat Jews.

Well keep up the puns - we need all the real laughs we can get.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Mark Jensen wrote: Hurray for your undimmed ability to knock down a cringy moron in two sentences, and all those who 'think' like him. Will he learn? Doubtful. He that hath ears, let him hear. But such twits have their ears tuned to a different freak-uency: station WOKE, 666 on their radio dial. All evil, all the time. And unabashed at their idiocy and wickedness. But l pray for their conversion anyway. Lor' bless 'im.

Please be well, may God renew your strength and heal your heart.

And keep tweaking the twits with your tweets.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Bideford Jake wrote: Dear Mark,

Because of space issues, our last Spring clean involved gathering up all those wonderful old Reader's Digest books that even less well-off families could afford to subscribe to back in the 70s. Alongside them are a collection of beautifully packaged AA (Automobile Association) books about the British countryside, its history and villages, Roman ancestry and coastline.

Then there are the LIFE Nature books; The Birds, The Primates and my favourite, The Reptiles featuring marvellously icky photos of snakes devouring all manner of weird and wonderful prey also including the feats of the teensy egg-eating snake which can dislocate its own jaw and consume an egg three times its size. And no trigger warnings!

These beautifully mounted books feature stunning photography and are superbly written but I can't give them away! The second-hand bookshop wasn't interested and the charity stores say they have a glut. The only option is to pulp them at the recycle centre but I can't bring myself to do that; too much of a metaphor for our culture... These books helped educate me and through them nurtured a love for the natural world. Mum asked innocently if the grandchildren might like them and I explained they have all this stuff on their phones already - just not in their heads.

Your website is now part of my daily routine, Mark. Thank you for all you do - especially the music! Wishing you better days and better health, D.V.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Carol Cox wrote: The western world is indeed going over the cliff. I guess the rest is already there. Anyway, I'd rather be weird than insane.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:34 pm, William Kelly wrote: I recently finished both of Raymond Ibrahim's two books covering Islam's history of warfare with the West.

I'm curious if you've read them and how relevant do you think it is to England today? Has the UK crossed the point of no return?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:37 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- as always, I hope you are well, abundant and prospering in this crazy world we live in. (Keep soaking up that wonderful Vitamin D sunshine - you sound much better since summer began.)

Anyway- Whenever I post a question, I feel it's like asking the Delphic Oracle to prophesy, but here goes.

Given all that's transpired in most recent times, and your own participation therein, what advice do you have for President Trump and his team if they truly want to win the most important election in history?

On August 7, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Ruel wrote: Mark,

As much as we distain talking about certain individuals (wossname - Walz?), they represent the personification of our intellectual and cultural rot. Incomprehensible to me, a significant majority of the most populous state in the US thought they would be best represented in the nation's capital by Kamala, a barely literate dingbat of absolutely no distinction or accomplishment. Same for Biden in 2020. Same for .. ad infinitum.

I don't know how we pull out of this tailspin of incompetence and malfeasance unless we bring these people more to life, unless we shine a light on who they really are, and not push them to the nether regions of our discourse because we find them too distasteful to contemplate.

What other realistic options do we have?

Ruel in Florida

On August 7, 2024 at 3:38 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Greetings, Mr. Steyn,

On the interwebs this morning, a news video about the "riots" in

England popped up. I watched the whole thing ~ it seemed

fairly straight-forward & sans commentary ~ before seeing

the al jazeera logo at the end. I suppose they meant it to

be somehow derogatory of the lads, but it really just came

off documentary.

Hope you're tending to your health & having a break from

the legal wars!

Cheers,

OLGA

On August 7, 2024 at 3:47 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: An additional question- Concerning the mistreatment of the January 6th protesters, has anyone brought this to the attention of Amnesty International? It should be.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:48 pm, eaglepatriotminuteman1776 wrote: Dear Mark,

(re: UK) ...what is needed is for a radical politician to take control of this revolt and direct it towards full revolution like in 1917 Russia.

On a side note, we went to church in Winnipeg. I expected Winnipeg to be England on the Prairie. Instead, it was a cross between Zulu, They Died with their Boots On, and It Ain't Half Hot Here Mum. I barely saw a Canadian until I was at church.

- William Fleishman

On August 7, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Harold Emmons Jr. wrote: Samantha you are a wonderful woman. I have watched you share your life stories on GBNews when Mr. Steyn had a regular program.Christopher Chrisby81 is beyond "stupid", words I will not print.

On August 7, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Paul Harmon wrote: Someone asked me to name a nice female leader on the left. I can't do it. Tulsi Gabbard came to mind, but she's wandered off the plantation. With your greater experience around the world, perhaps you can name some woman on the left who is ?

On August 7, 2024 at 4:12 pm, David Bosley wrote: Mark, how many people are still not aware of WEF, Klaus Schwaub etc. Are they in for a big shock. Those who call the British PMs buffoons and idiots are totally unaware of the WEF intentions. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

