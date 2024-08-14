Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 14th by Mark Steyn

August 14, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14542/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-august-14th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. Nonetheless, I'm semi-raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Lots going on around the world, including the alleged re-animation of the Democrat base in an orgy of joy under the Harris-Walz ticket. The real story of our time - the controlled demolition of western civilisation - continues unperturbed by anything so footling as "politics". In yesterday's column I mentioned en passant the no longer valid distinction drawn in "It's a Long Way to Tipperary" between the glamorous metropolis and the supposedly distant home town of its author's grandparents. A couple of hours later, a British reader drew my attention to this latest development: 📍Dundrum, Tipperary. This tiny Irish village of 200 people was forcibly planted this morning. 280 'asylum seekers' are to be housed in this hotel, replacing the local population overnight. Ireland is ground zero for population replacement. pic.twitter.com/L4x1x7QMbV — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) August 13, 2024 It's a short way to Tipperary if you're a young Somali or Afghan male - and that's just how our rulers intend to keep it. Sarah Ludford is an ersatz LibDem "baroness" in the post-Blair House of "Lords": I'm a white Islingtonian Londoner.

Neighbour: Italian

Local shop: Turkish

Drycleaner: Iranian

Dressmaker: Albanian

Hairdresser: Rumanian

Builder: Polish

IT chap: South Asian

Staff in M&S/Waitrose/JS: very varied

Youngster giving me Tube seat: Black#ThisisLondon#Thankyouall — Sarah Ludford 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@SarahLudford) August 9, 2024 If #ThisIsLondon then there is no more London, any more than there would be a Karachi or Khartoum on the above population distribution. It is deeply weird to live in such a society, and even weirder - and certainly psychologically unhealthy - to venerate it as an ideal. At the same time, "Baroness" Ludford's page is full of bewildered Tweets about the upsurge in attacks on women on the Tube. Gee, I wonder why that might be. If you're wondering why her "Ladyship" has an Albanian dressmaker and an Italian neighbour, well, an Italian dressmaker and an Albanian neighbour might expose her a bit too closely to the fruits of "diversity". Meanwhile, Nigeria has passed a law restoring its old colonial anthem, with music and lyrics by two white English ladies - because they don't have the same pitiful hang-ups as a diseased and depraved mother country that has betrayed its entire civilisational inheritance. Happy to talk about the above, or anything else on your mind. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Texas to Tunbridge Wells, from Vancouver to Vejer de la Frontera, from West Yorkshire to, er, North Yorkshire. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On August 14, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Kiwi Gav wrote: Hi Mark,

It was a pleasure to meet you and Naomi Wolf at Chris Davies fantastic 'after-party' following your appearance at The Kings Bench Division in London with the government censor OfCom. (I was first in the queue for the public gallery at 9am!)

Reading the details of the recent case of Sellafield worker Lee Dunn being jailed for posting online an image of a group of men, Asian in appearance, with the caption: "Coming to a town near you."

Surely if this is now the standard set by the UK courts people like Nigel Farage must be jailed - and probably yourself?

Wishing you all the best,

Kiwi Gav

On August 14, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

As you know there is no such thing as 2 tier justice so the following is merely factual but not instructive.

A 26 year old man, Connor Whiteley, has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for his role in the riots in Hull, which included knocking over a female police officer.

In other news, the man who broke a female police officer's nose at Manchester Airport has been charged with nothing.

Would you agree that there is absolutely nothing to see here and anyone who says there is must be a far right Islamophobic thug?

Keep well Mark.

On August 14, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark,

I pray for your health every morning! So thankful for your efforts on behalf of Western civilization.

In the face of such massive cultural decline, could you recommend three practical things that I can do personally to stem the tide?

Or is it too late? As Rush would say, "I'll tell you when to panic." If so, do you have any recommendations for panic mode?

And in the midst of all the decline and decay, I truly appreciate your Serenade Radio show, Song of the Week, Rick's Flicks, and Tales for our Time. What a haven of historic sensibilities!

On August 14, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Ming The Merciless wrote: In your intro to today's Q&A you made mention of how modern Western Civilization is so into S&M, with it being the passive M partner. What brought it to this point, and are there any precedents in History that you are aware of? This sort of behavior is most maladaptive and and not conducive to flourishing.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Why is Sky News Australia so brilliantly sound, while Sky News UK is insipidly woke? It is a mystery to me.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Bill Holcomb wrote: Hi Mark -

Apparently the Harris campaign is rewriting past Kamala-related headlines to create more favorable Google searches. I used this Orwellian activity to consider the larger picture, pursuant to your frequent admonishment. The novel 1984 was prescient, but Orwell could not have created that world from whole cloth - today's lib/progressive ideas were certainly around in 1949.

Why do you think those ideas have come to be adopted by majorities throughout post-Monarchical Western Civilization?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

The VP pick is not typically a significant factor in a presidential race.

Will this year be different?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Saul Good wrote: Mark, there are many who feel the election is a done deal based on polls. I'm not buying it. Kamala's stealing of Trump's no-taxes-on-tips plank reeks of desperation in my opinion and a lack of original thoughts.

Tyrus suggested Trump keep upping the ante to see if she follows suit. What about all this?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:06 pm, John Wilson wrote: Mark, are the Brits are showing buyer's remorse for Keir Starmer yet?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- I can't tell you how much I enjoy our weekly get-togethers, especially during the these most interesting times we live in. (Note that I use the word "interesting" in the sense of the old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times.)

My questions today:

1. What are your thoughts about the big Trump/Musk confab especially as it relates to the attempted censorship of that event by some of our Satanic Overlords?

2. Now that virtually every Deep State Denizen is admitting, hell- bragging- about how the 2020 election was stolen from our President Trump, what do you think the chances are that the same thing will happen this November?

From where I sit, it looks like the DemonRat Cheating Machine is well oiled and ready to go while the dopey Repubs remain in La La Land.

Thanks for everything and hope to see you soon.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:08 pm, Ruel wrote: Hi Mark,

I haven't commented on your recent set of columns because they have been perfect, and anything I could say would merely detract.

But I at least got a chuckle from the "Italian dressmaker and Albanian neighbor." It reminded me of the old joke about how heaven has French chefs, German mechanics, Italian lovers and so on, and hell has English chefs and French mechanics, etc.

Where are we now? We have a new kind of unforeseen hell where all the former become bit players, and the players who actually drive our destiny are Pakistani, Sudanese, or pick a place you'd never go on vacation. So unimaginable we didn't even joke about it decades past, but a new hell seems to be on our doorstep.

Ruel in Florida

On August 14, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Guido Fookes wrote: Mark - When weaponised police and judiciary meet a (white) native population with literally nothing left to lose, at what point do "protests" become civil war?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Raymond Kujawa wrote: Hello Mark. Very concerned after listening to many channels on the internet giving context to the so-called two-tier policing in the wake of the Southport stabbings, not just in that city but in the many other locations around the UK. Especially noteworthy were the threatening pronouncements by the lady chief constable about how they were going to 'get you,' employing teams of people online to go over video recordings and charge people who were involved with protesting/riots. There seems to be almost a conspiracy of silence to avoid even talking about knife crimes being committed by immigrants and families of immigrants. When you were on GB News, I remember you being outspoken on two topics in particular: 1) the failure of law enforcement to deal with the sex crimes in Rotherham et al; and 2) the criminal propaganda that was being foisted on us re the so-called Covid vaccines. Is it possible that by being attacked for your positions on the vaccines of the second topic by OfCom that the UK powers were in effect using motivated reasoning to get you off the air so that you would no longer have prime exposure to speak about the failure of the policing of criminal gangs on the first topic? In effect, were they killing two birds with one stone?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Over the past few weeks I have noticed that your voice is recovering. I hope the rest of you is doing so as well. The news from Tipperary has put a pause on my plan to take my millions, ok thousands, and retire to the Old Sod of my forebears. It makes little sense to escape a Latin American favela only to resettle among a bunch of stabbing Mohammadans. Clearly this civilizational change is all by design, but I can never grasp, what is the purpose? Does Nancy Pelosi want an MS-13 headquarters right outside the gates of her ever more heavily armed villa? Also, the next time Ron DeSantis sends a planeload of Venezuelans to Martha's Vineyard, they may not be so easily ferried off to Fall River. Same for Leo or Simon or whoever happens to be the Taoiseach of the day in Ireland. Do they really want to preside over a land that resembles Beirut or Khartoum? I understand the desire to rid the world of abhorrent conservatives like myself, but I would think even the most die hard liberals like Sarah Ludford would rather have a neighborhood full of the likes of me over one filled with Welshmen like Axel Muganwa Rudakubana. Any chance you can clear this up for me?

PS: I plan on renaming my traveling dance troupe "The Stabbadans." We will be performing in the Bernie Sanders Resettlement Camp.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, the other day I listened some conservative pundits on the radio discuss the protests in Europe. One of the things they kept mentioning was the protesters shouldn't use violence for fear of being labeled as insurrectionists or violent extremists.

I'm sorry but we've already been labeled as extremist, nazis, bigots and racists.

Rush always said that the left and their cohorts are going to label you anyway.

Those same conservatives then drone on and on about the founding fathers and the great things they accomplished, except they seem to omit that the founders fought a war to be able to write all the wonderful things in the constitution. I am not a person who wants violence, but I believe that violence is going to come to its citizens whether we want it or not.

Your thoughts as always are appreciated.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark: Hope you are feeling better.

Given that everyone other than Shia fanatics and old school antisemites know that: the Iranian regime is: hated by most of its population; is destabilising the entire Middle East; and fermenting terrorism everywhere else; can you explain why Western leaders continue to treat it with such deference? There would be no wars in the Muddle East if the Ayatollahs were gone, yet every Western leader is more determined than ever to keep them in place. Why? Is it that a) these leaders have personal financial interests tied to the Ayatollahs; b) are being blackmailed; or c) want to see the destruction of Israel and know an enabled Iran is the only way to achieve it?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:10 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Recently a DEI hire judge was confirmed by the senate, despite the no votes from the useless senator from West Virgina and the bi-sexual from Arizona. This truly awful person was confirmed because eight Republican senators didn't bother to show up.

Among these useless senators was Tez Cruz, Marco Rubio and Ran d Paul!

The American people will be paying the price for their fecklessness for decades to come.

What are we supposed to do when the Men who would be King won't even show up?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Wm. P. wrote: Knowing the world changes and will not hold still doesn't lessen the sense of loss when it happens.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Bideford Jake wrote: Dear Mark,

I always enjoyed Vexillology Corner on your telly show. It was an occasional item, never too long but always piqued my interest. It's an ideal way to teach youngsters about world geography, foreign cultures, colour and design. (That Sicily flag really is a shocker!) As nippers we were able to collect the brilliant Brooke Bond Tea picture cards on flags, amongst other subjects. Did they have those in Canada?

Our elders and betters have been trying for years to demonise the St George's flag and because of the riots think they have succeeded. Now a village in Norfolk is debating whether flying a prominent Union Jack might 'scare people away,' as it is seen as 'divisive' by some. A minor event from a tiny village but when these stories are reported day after day they can seep into your subconscious and turn you inside out. "I'm a patriot," is an American phrase; "I'm a patriotic person," is the low-key British equivalent, although often now said almost in apology. Maybe it's time to retire the Union Jack; it stood for another country.

Flanders & Swann's Song of Patriotic Prejudice could sure use a lyrical re-write, Mark!

God bless and keep you,

On August 14, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark,

I've had it up to here with all the so-called conservative pundits complaining about Trump's campaign strategy of calling Kamala stupid, touting his crowd size vs. hers, or pointing out her race waffling, or Vance's childless cat-ladies' statements. Whether it's the WSJ or Nikki Haley or fill in the blank - They all say he should stick to the issues.

He has been talking about issues! To the tune of about 90% of the time. I watched his presser and listened to his interviews with the NABJ and Musk. He more than gets in his punches about their failed policies and how they've taken the country down the toilet.

It's time for them to get over his trash talking and supposed lack of discipline and do what they advocate he do on the campaign trail, instead of their own self-aggrandizement.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: What's going to turn this influx of migrants around, Mark? I shudder to dwell on the real possibility Trump won't win.

It would at least show a microbe of consideration from the elites to say what their cap is, no? We're getting little girls twelve through fifteen raped and some brutally murdered by these filthiest scum of the illegal migrants in the headlines all over in the USA, thanks Kamala, now almost a daily occurrence. I heard a Democrat elected officer in California yesterday announce on the floor of the legislative chamber that she's leaving the Democrat Party for good because of the little girls being bought and sold on the streets in Sacramento and nobody is doing anything to stop it. Despicable, demeaning, disgusting and deplorable. I never heard of this specific city, the capitol city of California, once the most desirable and dreamy state for most in the country to relocate, for this sort of business to be up and thriving. I guess it's not really shocking news to you who has had the courage and tenacity to advocate for the young victims of the Paki gangs in the UK for years on end.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:19 pm, CATHERINE DEHART wrote: Hi Mark,

As always, so grateful to hear that you are still amongst the living.

I am thoroughly enjoying hearing you read "After America" on spotify.

Of course, shows how prescient you were way back in the day.

Just wondering if you can help me with some terminology. If I understand correctly, to get a bit upset over some little girls getting stabbed to death makes me a "Right Wing extremist"? Good to know.

Take care of yourself

Cathy

On August 14, 2024 at 3:19 pm, Jay Barney wrote: What would keep lawyers from waiving all contingency fees and replacing them with required tips and gratuities?

On August 14, 2024 at 3:24 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hello, Mr. Steyn,

I hope you're getting a restorative dose of New Hampshire

summer! Any location where the temperatures dip into

double digits sounds highly desirable right now.

This morning I read that the boat invasion of Italy

is down by 62% ~ according to "official figures".

I am always leery of "official figures", so I wonder

if you've heard anything to refute or corroborate

such a cheery bit of info.

Thanks ever so!

OLGA

On August 14, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Will Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling have a defense in the French lawsuit filed by the male Algerian boxer? He claims that since they said he was a man, he was then cyber bullied.

On August 14, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark,

You sound in rare form (and very strong voice) today!! Is there any chance of adding a "Time to Butch Up!" T-Shirt with you atop a John Deere Riding Mower anytime soon?

Best regards,

Michael

On August 14, 2024 at 4:07 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: Did the republic of Venice do as much harm in the world as the NEOCON/Power Elite/CIA in America have done on balance. Possibly if the US establishment has been 4 times as harmful a shorter duration of power is just. Do you agree? © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

