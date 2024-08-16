Islam on the Beach

Programming note: Join Steyn tomorrow, Saturday, for a another edition of his Serenade Radio show, On the Town. This week's broadcast features waltzes, questions, Swedes and mammy songs. The fun starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~Welcome to the sixty-fourth audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time - and our second venture into G K Chesteron, following our popular serialisation of The Man Who Was Thursday.

The Flying Inn was published in 1914, on the eve of the Great War. As I recall in my introduction, I return to this one every couple of decades - the Eighties, Oughts ...and now:

When I first read the book forty years ago, it was exotic: an England in which modernity – the progressives – makes common cause with Islam? Funny! In the wake of 9/11, it seemed whimsical: at a time when the Muslims are flying jets into glittering Manhattan skyscrapers and blowing up nightclubs in Bali and Tube passengers in London, Chesterton wants us to believe that the Mohammedans triumph by merely persuading the west to live with Islam's most absurd strictures? Ridiculous! And now, another twenty years on ...and it has, for the most part, happened. And, even more striking, the central animating principle of Lord Ivywood's England – the determination to stick it to the English working class and their culture – is the exact same animating principle of contemporary Uniparty England. If Chesterton had set out to write predictive fiction, he would have succeeded brilliantly.

And so we begin in an English seaside town where an absurd Muslim scholar is explaining that all the local pub names are Islamic in origin:

It is obvious, let us say, that the 'Saracen's Head' is a corruption of the historic truth 'The Saracen is Ahead'—I am far from saying it is equally obvious that the 'Green Dragon' was originally 'the Agreeing Dragoman'; though I hope to prove in my book that it is so. I will only say here that it is su-urely more probable that one poo-ooting himself forward to attract the wayfarer in the desert, would compare himself to a friendly and persuadable guide or courier, rather than to a voracious monster. Sometimes the true origin is very hard to trace; as in the inn that commemorates our great Moslem Warrior, Amir Ali Ben Bhoze, whom you have so quaintly abbreviated into Admiral Benbow. Sometimes it is even more difficult for the seeker after truth. There is a place of drink near to here called 'The Old Ship'—

And thus a great adventure is underway...

~Thank you for all your kind comments our last Tale for Our Time - Bulldog Drummond by Sapper. Larry Durham, a Steyn Clubber from South Carolina, says:

What a rip roaring good tale. In this season of loss and change (I too lost a treasured feline companion two weeks ago - and now an even more heartbreaking illness of a human compatriot is transpiring) your splendid reading of Bulldog Drummond is a bright spot in a dark season. Thank you.

Leo, my fellow Ontarian, writes:

Another boffo story. Thanks so much for this Tale for our Time. Your creation of of each character strictly through vocalisation was terrific. We enjoyed it immensely, listening nightly to the latest cliffhanger episode. We tried to just enjoy the story, without trying to analyze the politics of it too much. However, (this is where the 'yeah, but' comes in) it became apparent that some things never change. The bit of philosophizing Bulldog did in the denouement sums up human nature quite nicely. Today's problem is that the political class in the west is now joined at the hip with the socialist dreamers and the greedy, power hungry business tycoons. Plus ca change.

