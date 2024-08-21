The Long Reach of the Deep State

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn was back at the microphone, fielding questions on various topics from the Kamala Konvention to the Pakistani Muslim behind the Southport "disinformation". He also discussed Mike Lynch and Stephen Chamberlain, two Britons who were criminally charged by the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US Department of Justice and managed to beat the rap - in a San Francisco courthouse, in June.

Now both defendants are dead, within forty-eight hours of each other. Mr Lynch's body was brought to the surface from his sunken yacht while Mark was on the air - which is why he refers to the possibility that the deceased might have found an air pocket.

Nevertheless, if living well is the best revenge, these guys enjoyed a mere two months.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding some vocal difficulties, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Mark will be back in audio later this evening with another episode of his current Tale for Our Time - The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton.