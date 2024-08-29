The Truth Rings True

Good day and welcome back to another collection of Laura's Links and another week of chaos on this crazy planet. There is so much weird and frightening stuff happening that it's hard to prioritize and figure out what to emphasize in this column. Sometimes it feels overwhelming, and often, people reach out to me across the Interwebzzz for advice on how to deal with the craziness. When I have time, I generally try to respond, even if only briefly, to persons who are in a troubled way because it often doesn't take that many words, or that many moments of the day to send good wishes or words of strength.

I think that there are many forces in the universe that we don't understand, and I would prefer to tip the balance toward acts of kindness and goodness when I can. Having said that, it really amazes me that I'm the person that people choose to write to, just as I wrote (in those days letters by post, and later e-mail) to persons that I quite admired and sought advice from, people who seemed to have it together, and who appeared to me to be leading a most meaningful life.

Also, my life is kind of fast-paced and intense and I deal with a huge range of challenging and unique to "us" stuff, so I don't think that I am the ideal barometer of "normal".

However, I did want to share that I met up with an old colleague of mine earlier this week on work matters and then for a bite to eat and we talked about old times and current events. This person is a thoughtful, intelligent person who has experienced a type of intellectual, philosophical and political evolution that can largely be attributed to all of the horrendous policies and phenomenons of the Covid years. The conversation was lovely and I was able to proffer some contacts for professional matters and some little tidbits of advice.

It's nice to be at a point in my life where I can dish out bits and pieces of advice, and have a certain amount of street cred because I am speaking from life experience. My brother always says "the truth rings true". The truth has a strength to it, precisely because it rings true. It's nice to help when I'm able to do so.

~

On another note, since the civilized world is collapsing all around us, I thought this thread on X would be something interesting for you to consider. What do you think about these signs of decline? Do they ring true to you? I felt these points were very compelling. The first one about women in blood sports was very interesting. It kind of reminded me of the explanation about why Jewish women cannot be ritual slaughterers of animals for food. It is not a question of skills, it's a point of nature and philosophy as Judaism regards women as the creators of life and not the takers of life.

~

Lastly, a look back to October 7 as we approach the one-year anniversary. Shamefully, there are more questions still than answers, and more obfuscation than transparency about how this could have possibly happened when it was practically telegraphed in advance to the highest mucky mucks in intelligence and the southern command of IDF. And there is absolutely no shame or responsibility taken by those who actually have blood on their hands because of their failures and sometimes it takes a child to bluntly point out the obvious.

I don't want to get all wound up about this before calling it a night, so on that note I'll bid you adieu.

Have a good weekend and see you in the comments!

~

North America:

This seems fine.

Related.

"Edmonton man. "

Related: BYE.

RELATED. As my Deranged Dominion compatriot Ezra Levant says: "The new Canada is going to be so great."

Great job, team Biden-Harris.

The "enigma" of Thomas Crooks.

I'm very, very suspicious of Ozempic. Are you?

~

Jews and Israel:

Seems legit.

The enemy within.

For those who enjoyed (probably not the best word, more like horrified, but you get the point) the article about the Israeli left last week by Professor Gadi Taub, here's a podcast interview.

Absolutely tragic. "Please forgive me. "

"I've been waiting for this moment, Abu Yair. "

The additional front.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

~

Europe:

I hate it when I have to root for Sweden.

Asylum Aleikum, you filthy, dirty kufars!

~

Kooks:

HI DANA BASH YES WE KNOW THIS ALREADY THANK YOU

Get the hell out of blue states, homies.

I could not possibly, humanly love this story enough. It's exquisite.

Seems fine.

~

Misc Psychology:

Yes.

~

Human, Canine and Floral Grace:

Dancing together.

A CORGIFEST!! (Dog of choice of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth and current doggo of Mark Steyn.)

"He's a godsend. "

"Spread your wings. "

Please find my ring.

From a reader in American academia working against boycotts: "Please consider signing this letter opposing the new AAUP statement and share."

"The more I pray, the more coincidences happen. "

