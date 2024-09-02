A Trip Up to London

We hope our American and Canadian listeners had an agreeable Labor Day/Labour Day, as the case may be. Public holiday or not, Tales for Our Time never sleeps. Thank you for all your kind comments on this latest audio adventure. Wayne Carmichael, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, is finding that time flies with our Tales:

The music starts. My mind says, 'No! No! That couldn't possibly have been sixteen minutes!' It happens every time Mark Steyn reads.

Thank you, Wayne. We try to keep things lively.

And, on that cheery note, welcome back to my audio serialisation of G K Chesterton's The Flying Inn, set in an England where the elites make common cause with Islam to stick it to the masses. In tonight's episode Lord Ivywood determines to scuttle his enemies through parliamentary maneuvering:

He turned his head and said, "Please tell Hicks to bring round the long blue car in half an hour; it can be fitted up for a sofa. And ask the gardener to cut a pole of about four feet nine inches, and put a cross-piece for a crutch. I'm going up to London tonight." Mr. Leveson's lower jaw literally fell with astonishment. "The Doctor said three weeks," he said. "If I may ask it, where are you going?" "St. Stephens, Westminster," answered Ivywood. "Surely," said Mr. Leveson, "I could take a message." "You could take a message," assented Ivywood, "I'm afraid they would not allow you to make a speech."

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialisation of The Flying Inn simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Even in our eighth year, we acknowledge that membership in the Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps keep all our content out there for everyone - in print, audio, video, around the world, and hopefully changing a mind or two here and there. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~My new Saturday music show and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again healthy enough to make any;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here.

And do join me tomorrow for the nineteenth episode of The Flying Inn.