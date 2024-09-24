Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 25th Clubland Q&A

September 24, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14665/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-september-25th If you missed the live edition of this Clubland Q&A, catch the action replay here! Do join us later today, Wednesday, for another SteynOnline live Clubland Q&A. Unfortunately, Mark has a previous engagement that will prevent him from hosting this week. Don't tell anyone but he was asked to guest coach all of Tim Walz's football teams while Walz campaigns. Weird, right? Anyway, at the moment, he is still pacing around the locker room, smoking some fags while muttering "this is not football, soccer is football" under his breath and waving a copy of the Constitution at the Gatorade guy, but we are totally and completely confident that things will all work out because we all know how much Mark loves American sports and the Constitoooty-tooty-toooshun. Nevertheless, please send thoughts and prayers! Laura Rosen Cohen will be at the mic this week. Please take some time out of your day to think up and send in your best questions for our guest host for the regular guest host. Laura will be happy to entertain your queries on politics, the Middle East, her questionable taste in mind-bendingly awful TV shows and other sundry or Jewy issues as you wish. The fun starts live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter feel free to share your stumpers with us. If you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here with Laura at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne and 7am in Auckland.

On September 25, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Peter wrote: Hello Laura,

Give the relative populations, and Justin Castro's open border, do you think that it is inevitable that Canada will become a colony of Asia/South Asia?

If so, will the founding stock population, aka "Canadians", remain or leave Canada?

Best,

Peter

On September 25, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Gregory wrote: Hi Laura,

Looking forward to the guest host to the guest host once again! I used to be a proponent of a two-state solution – not because I agree with the anti-Israel rhetoric from the Palestinian activists, but rather because it seemed like the only viable path to peace. Over the last year, this seems completely and utterly impossible. But the question then is, what next? It's easy for Israel to justify razing Gaza to the ground, but the West Bank is a different animal – they'll still be neighbours. What do you see happening?

On September 25, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Hail Laura, queen of the Q&A. Long may she reign. What are your thoughts on this recent trend of politicians signing bombs and artillery shells? Zelensky was recently in Pennsylvania signing a shell and endorsing Kamala Harris for president, but just a few months ago Nikki Haley was doing the same thing while urging the Israelis to "finish them" (whatever finish means).

Is there anyone among the so called adults in the room that don't advocate a never ending escalation? Shouldn't war be the absolute last option when all others have been exhausted?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Laura,

For a history project I'm working on, I have taken a deep dive into books and articles about the Soviet penetration of the Manhattan Project. It was a little more than 75 years ago, on August 29, 1949, that the USSR put its stolen A-bomb secrets to world-shaking use by a successful detonation of a plutonium bomb near the Kazakhstan. One of my favorite discoveries, while reading about all the espionage, were some love letters. A US Army Sergeant at Los Alamos, New Mexico, before passing to the Russians his helpful drawing of the A bomb prototype, wrote several love letters to his wife. One such letter had this heartfelt line: "I love you with all the love of [Karl] Marx and the humanity of [Vladimir] Lenin." This leads to my question—the way we're going, do you think the 21st century will be dominated more by the "love" of Karl Mark or the "humanity" of Vladimir Lenin? Or will it be something else entirely?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:15 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Do you think Keir Starmer may be able to arrange for the sausages to be returned from Gaza?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:15 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Is there any news on Andrew Lawton's run for political office? What's the scuttlebutt on the elections in Canada?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: What "mind-bendingly awful TV shows" do you watch? Do you watch them so we don't have to, or would you recommend we watch too?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Fearless Freep wrote: Any comments on the observations made by some that "woke" has peaked, and that pushback to it is gaining momentum? One can only hope.

On September 25, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Rachel Aranoff wrote: Dear Laura,

Unfortunately I agree with Trump that if he loses, it will be, to some extent because of the Jews. We Jews live clustered in counties in swing states where a difference of 15,000-45,000 votes can decide the election.

My question is what we do the day after. How do we love each other when our own brethren seem more invested in not electing Republicans and unseating Bibi than in defending each other?

My second question is who is running the U.S. right now? The video of Michelle Obama peddling diet sodas at Costco gives me the impression her husband is not the behind-the-scenes ruler of the free world.

On September 25, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Greetings Laura! What do you think the odds of Canada's Conservative party achieving a vote of non confidence against the Liberals before the end of this year? Thank you for keeping Mark's seat warm today!

On September 25, 2024 at 3:28 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hi Laura,

It's always so nice to hear you.

Appreciate you taking the time

out of Holy Day preparations!

I'm wondering how Andrew's campaign

is going. Have you kept up with him?

Best Wishes & L'Shana Tova!

OLGA

On September 25, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: Hi Laura,

Thanks for hosting the Q&A this week.

My question is this. The first two Trump assassination attempts had US deep state written all over them, with the second one even more brazenly with inside help than the first, in my opinion. I'm pessimistic that Trump will survive the next round of US deep state assassination attempts, much less beat the Dem margin of steal and win the election. But assuming he does win the election, what do you make of his chances of surviving his first year in office?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:49 pm, ANNA NIEMANN wrote: Greetings from sunny Sacramento California, a city so chock-a-block with rabid Repubican-haters, we genuinely fear to post our Trump/Vance yard signs. Be that as it may, do you have a theory as to why the Feds refused to release the contents of the diaries of the shooter of school children and teachers in Tennessee, but are delighted to disclose the bounty letter of the second would-be Trump assassin? If there is a consistent logic in these decisions, I am unable to discern it. I'll take your answer on-air...

On September 25, 2024 at 3:49 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Mark -

Did you hear the news? The SENATE released a scathing report about the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, PA. I hear it is so well-written, they are expecting it to have the impact of THE DURHAM REPORT!

Here's my question: if they actually allow Trump to win, will they allow him to govern?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: We can't let you down, Laura. We can ask fluffy questions. Which is your favorite cookie and how do you make it?

On September 25, 2024 at 3:50 pm, A Clockwork Cabbage wrote: OK, you want fluffy, you've got fluffy. What do you think of the "so bad it's good" movie genre? You know, Ed Wood et al. Why is it that something officially deemed a flop becomes something so endearing and cool to some? Is this a modern version of the sadistic laugh at the Village Idiot? © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

