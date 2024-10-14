What's Going On? (Cont.)

Happy Thanksgiving to our Canadian readers. Happy Columbus Day to our American readers. Columbus was apparently "secretly Jewish", which is likely to prove the coup de grâce for him in those last three American municipalities still willing to observe his day. King Arthur, on the other hand, turns out to be a tranny - which would seem to be a much better career move.

No sign of proto-Zionist Columbus on the streets of Birmingham, England - where the lads marched proudly in their Hamas flags and October 7th jetpacks:

🚨NEW: Islamists in Birmingham march the streets today dressed up as Oct 7th Hamas terrorists with makeshift jet packs and pilot hats. @WMPolice will you take action? pic.twitter.com/LEs7Lw7trW — Ben (@b4sed7) October 13, 2024

It might be easier just to rename the British Isles "Palestine".

Either way, like the Israelis, the English will be trading land for peace - and winding up with little of either.

As for Israel, the Pentagon has announced it is putting boots on the ground there. I have no idea what the Israelis did to deserve this.

~The world's most interminable election campaign has taken a very odd turn:

When SNL is doing skits like this, you know that they think Kamala's cooked. Mood shifted. I see zero on the ground excitement for her. The whole administration is a joke to normal people. A sick, sad, long joke that we're ready to be done with!pic.twitter.com/jDShu4A6Mg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 13, 2024

So the gentry lefties of Saturday Night Live are now doing the same jokes about this "administration" that the right have been doing for four years - all the way down to the hair-sniffing.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz - "America's Dad", all-American gun-owner, lifelong hunter and a man who's carried "weapons of war in war" - tries his hand at a photo-op:

Tim Walz has absolutely zero clue how to work a gun. This is probably the same level of skill with Kamala Harris and her Glock. pic.twitter.com/7ub1W0PhRr — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 12, 2024

Was Daffy Duck there to say "Shoot me first"? Was Walz carrying his "weapons of war" during the Fall of Kabul? It would explain a lot...

"America's Dad" hunting pheasant reminds me of the ancient English tongue-twister:

Alas, the problem with this presidential ticket is that they're unpleasant ph**kers...

"We'll claw back the male vote by assigning them homework." https://t.co/5qaxqiMOK0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) October 13, 2024

The Democrats used to win because they're very good at all the fakery that attends electoral politics at the presidential level - save for very rare lapses. But this Walz guy makes John ("Where c'n I git me a hunting license?") Kerry and Elizabeth ("I'm a-gonna git me a beer") Warren look like Olivier and Maggie Smith.

What's going on? Well...

'Dead heat': Trump pulls even with Harris in NBC News poll

A close election has never looked more tightly divided, with Harris' popularity declining from its previous high and abortion atop voters' issue list.

And that's NBC News, even if the last bit of that strap doesn't really make much sense.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump is still well within the Dems' margin-of-steal in the only seven states that matter. So why are the Dems so anxious to pre-concede that they're permitting Harris-Walz to be turned into a laughingstock?

Are they ready to throw in the towel? Or merely prepping the battle-space for the next plot-twist?

They've thrown absolutely everything they could think of to stop Trump, including a global pandemic, several assassination attempts, multiple court cases, impeachments, hoaxes, actual criminal ARRESTS, and potential prison if they get their way. The only options left are:

>A... — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 13, 2024

~News (via Germany) from Slovakia:

Slovakia wants to ban mRNA vaccines Peter Kotlar, the Slovak government commissioner for the investigation of the pandemic, considers mRNA vaccines dangerous and calls for a ban. He also questions the COVID pandemic itself.

Mr Kotlar's investigation - unlike, say, the United Kingdom's - is already making an impact. The Slovak health minister, Zuzana Dolinkova, immediately announced her resignation. She says it's to protest budget cuts, but Bratislava's media seem pretty convinced it's because of Kotlar's report. The commissioner himself said:

The most serious consequence of the whole concocted operation named the COVID-19 pandemic is the risks to human health and the confirmation of the naïvete of the world's population to be quietly obedient.

The Prime Minister Robert Fico - the survivor of an assassination attempt just five months ago - supports the commissioner's report and has instructed Mr Kotlar to identify those Slovaks who enriched themselves via the government's "unnecessary purchase of these medical supplies and vaccines".

I've no idea whether any of the above will go anywhere, but it's a healthier development than anything going on re Covid accountability in America, Britain, Canada, etc.

~News from Scotland:

Meanwhile in Scotland... praying in your home could become a crime. Chief executive of Christian Concern, @A_Minichiello

said her organisation would "vigilantly" monitor how buffer zone legislation was applied across Britain, adding that these laws are "regressive" and a form... pic.twitter.com/3Vb8owtNyj — Christian Concern (@CConcern) October 10, 2024

"Praying in your home could become a crime"? Does that apply to the Mecca-pointers? Or, as with so much else in the realm of Two-Tier Keir, is this going to be one of those "laws" more selectively applied?

