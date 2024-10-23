Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 23rd by Mark Steyn

UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. America is now a fortnight from the launch of its uniquely unique "peaceful transfer of power". Kamala is frantically trying to shore up the male vote, the black vote, the Muslim vote, but is positively insouciant about kissing off those who believe Jesus is Lord, telling Christians "you must be at the wrong rally". But is Kamala the one at the wrong rally? After she took Monday off to catch up on her drinking, the Democrat nominee will be spending one of the dwindling number of campaign days in, er, Houston. Which is in Texas. As Ed Morrissey puts it, "Houston? She Has a Problem": Texas not only isn't a battleground state, it's not even close. We haven't seen a ton of polling here in the presidential race because Texas will be reliably red, but every poll aggregated in RCP shows Trump ahead outside of the margins of error. His RCP average right now is +5.7 and 51/45.3, right in line with his +5.8 margin of victory over Biden in 2020... Why isn't Harris spending her time in the "blue wall" states exclusively at this stage of the campaign? That's where her biggest risk is. Oh, I don't know. Right now, if America conducted its elections as, say, Denmark or Slovenia or Botswana do, Trump would win. So the Democrats are looking at two possible outcomes: a) Kamala loses; or b) The shenanigans have to be taken to a whole other level. Day by day, Trump strengthens his position - so that most of the so-called "swing states" are slipping beyond the Dems' Margin of Steal. Right now, the New Hitler is leading in nine of the top ten swingiest states. So the shenanigans are going to have to be far more brazen than they were in 2020 - on multiple fronts, and having to more or less run the board. If you're going to be that brazen, wouldn't it make far more sense just to steal Texas? Without which, the GOP can't win, no way no how. It's easy to laugh at the palpable pall of gloom that has descended on a staggeringly inept campaign. As Kamala told fellow nanny-shagger's wife Maria Shriver at her latest fake-o "town hall", "We cannot despair." Is she going to use that line in Texas? Debbie Downer Does Dallas? And yet and yet... The Deep Staters think outside the box, as they say. Which is why you're in a post-constitutional republic. And why this is the first US election campaign in which a major party nominee has been forced out a couple of the weeks before the convention, and the first in which the other candidate has survived two assassination attempts, and the first in which an (Afghan) CIA employee has been thwarted in his plans for an Election Day terror attack. We're not out of plot twists yet. If the Dems are flying Kamala to Texas, it's for a reason. On today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on that, or on anything else you want to raise. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Tennessee to Tokyo, Bigfork to Bath, and from Warwickshire to - wow! - Westmount, Kamala's home town in Quebec. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

On October 23, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark, or as they say in Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck,"Assalamu Alaikum."

Speaking of which, I would like to get your take on the latest twist in the campaign, namely, that the Muslim mayors of these two American cities have endorsed President Trump.

Bill Bazzi is mayor of Dearborn Heights, a city with one of the highest concentrations of Arab Americans in the U.S. while Mayor Amer Ghalib runs Hamtramck, the only Muslim run city in the US.

Why do you think these Muslim leaders are openly supporting President Trump who is one of Israel's strongest defenders? Do they know something that we don't?

On October 23, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark,

It occurs to me that in the likely event of a Trump victory, rather than trying to "unite" the county behind some Republican political platform agenda (this will not happen because our divisions are fundamental), political capital afforded the incoming Trump administration would be better spent on one particular project: to return control of the borders (and therefore deportation) to the states.

I'm thinking of the European Union border system prior to coerced migrant quotas. Your thoughts?

Cheers,

Peter

On October 23, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Martin in Surf City wrote: Greeting Mark,

long-time reader and follower but only recent club member (please don't hold that against me).

I'm sure you must have commented on this elsewhere, but your response to a listener's question last week brought it to the front of my mind. Hope you don't mind that it has nothing to do about the US election and who may or may not be up 2 points wherever.

You always seem very deferential whenever talking about either Queen Elizabeth or her reign, but to this left coast listener and admitted non-royal watcher it would appear that the entire dissolution of the English-speaking peoples in the UK happened under her watch.

Why won't future generations of UK children remember her in the same way that perhaps future generations of US children may remember Teddy Kennedy and his disastrous 1965 immigration act that opened up third world immigration here in the states? Perhaps that's a horrible way to phrase the question since the UK and the US will both look completely different in 100 years and future generations will likely be exulting in the transformation, but I think you get my point.

I admittedly know very little about the actual power any UK monarch really holds, but I have to believe that if she had forcefully and publicly disparaged the transformation over the years that the British people wouldn't have taken her side? Am I wrong?

Stay well.

Martin.

On October 23, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

The death of the incarcerated Peter Lynch is as tragic as it is preventable.

If the first responsibility of government is to protect the citizenry, why has Keir Starmer just released another 1,100 dangerous inmates to make way for people who deviate, non-violently, from the state approved narrative?

The UK is descending rapidly into dystopia.

Keep well Mark.

On October 23, 2024 at 2:59 pm, David Potaznik, Singapore wrote: Hi Mark

Greetings from Singapore.

I don't recall you saying a word in recent times about how China is getting on.

How do you think they are doing in their quest to take global leadership? Any recent developments that cause you to think they are more or less likely to take the baton from the US?

Best wishes

David

On October 23, 2024 at 3:01 pm, Ron Watley wrote: Dear Mark--

I read recently that a German publisher canceled further printing of a translation of JD Vance's book.

I could ask you to comment about this latest manifestation of the Left's hive mentality, but let's focus on the real issue. Is there a German word for "hillbilly"? I would hope that the word is at least 30 letters long.

Thank you for all that you do.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Deborah H Gyapong wrote: Dear Mark,

What's your take on the British interference in the American election and its Centre for Countering Digital Hate's top goal of killing Musk's Twitter? Starmer's UK is a terrible dystopian place and the CCDH is a big reason.

If X is stamped out I hate to think of the consequences.

Keeping you in my prayers,

Deborah

On October 23, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: No idea, but a hundred Labour party activitists have flown to the key battle States to campaign for Ms Harris in absentia. This suggests that "they" have not give up (but also that the result may not be "in the bag", either).

What these British folk are doing there is anyone's guess. Apparently, the Labour Party has volunteers that have crossed the Atlantic for pretty much every US election in their spare time, at their own cost, staying with other volunteers (aka Democratic party members?). So they simply want a semi-paid holiday in America, to put on their CV?

Why the Democratic Party needs any imported Brits is beyond me (and apparently Trump, who has complained of 'foreign interference'). My husband commented "The Democratic Party and the Labour Party are one".

On October 23, 2024 at 3:08 pm, Jim Copp wrote: Jim Copp (first month founding member)

I haven't seen it addressed but seems important to me. What does Trump do about the 5 eyes intel agencies that worked with Obama and Clinton to destroy him. can he tell them that he will not work with them until they turn over all communication between the US and 5 eyes.

In the US he can't give orders until Jan 20, but can he promise firings and or court martials for any one who deletes or destroys documents and comms vital to his administration .Love you Mark. I pray for you and your family every day

On October 23, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members. What are your thoughts on the recent story about a Pentagon leak on a possible strike on Iran by the Israelis? While we're all focused on the election, maybe the real story is the possibility of WWIII erupting from the oh so peaceful and totally worth staying involved in region we call the middle east? Rather then worry about the election, maybe we should just stop worrying and learn to love the deep state?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: Mark,

The disdain for the people of the country seems to grow daily. It might be better to say that the elite have always loathed the rabble but they at least needed to pretend that they listened to us in order to win elections. I think once they realized they could just cheat, they had no use for the theater any longer. They still tolerate it for appearances, but no candidate has ever been this bad and phoned in their efforts this soon without it manifesting as a huge loss.

My question to you is, when do you think they realized that they could be whatever they wanted to be, run whatever nothingness necessary and still win. It showed itself in 2020 for the first time, but this flip from closeted loathing to Pride Parade style celebrating of their hatred has been building. When do you think they started to get their boldness to wish for our open destruction?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hi Mark. With all the media coverage here in America focusing on truly important topics such as why Trump doesn't know how to run a deep fryer, it has been difficult to find any updates on our Canadian friends and their relatively quiet election process.

Are there any insights you can provide as to the Trudeau-Poilievre battle and how that might turn out?

Thank you for your continued voice. The world needs keen minds like yours and we are fortunate you fit that bill!

On October 23, 2024 at 3:15 pm, eaglepatriotminuteman1776 wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

Pardon me if you've answered this question, but how the hell was the DC District Court have personal jurisdiction over you and how was venue proper? None of you had the minimum necessary contacts with that district and the venue was extremely inconvenient for you the defendant. Your due process rights were violated, but there's your "Consta-too-shun" for you. How did Mann's crooked lawyer manage to get this into DC?

William,

Drayton ND

On October 23, 2024 at 3:19 pm, Kelton wrote: Hello Mr. Steyn,

Lately you have used some variation of the "they want you dead" line.

What percentage of the population, whether in the United States or across other Western nations, realizes that they are dead men walking in the eyes of the elites, and perhaps in the eyes of fifty percent of the population?

I believe it is a small number, even after all that has happened recently, such as the attempts to take Mr. Trump's life and the killing of Mr. Comperatore. What happens if enough people understand that their rulers and the rest of the population wishes death upon them? Do they continue to go along with it?

On a lighter note, I do hope you have been able to enjoy the fall foliage in your neck of the woods. I have found that some natural beauty during difficult times can offer an escape for one's mind.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:20 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

The day after Trump serves fries at McDonalds the CDC announces that a whole bunch of widely separated stores are experiencing an e coli outbreak.

Is anyone even mildly surprised the CDC would manufacture this outrage? Do we have the names of the officials who made this decision and what political party they are cult members of?

Also do we know the names and political cult the "sorely afflicted" belong to?

Just asking for a friend.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Mark Shere wrote: Mega-dittos, Mark.

I asked you once before if you see a reasonable best case going forward. Your answer was hilariously gloomy.

Now, with early voting apparently going well and the polls looking favorable and Trump and his team intent on governing -- not just getting elected -- do you see a few rays of sunshine, maybe even some hope for the future, piercing your brilliant, trademark gloom?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Increasingly, people who should know better (including many high profile 'conservative' commentators) have decided to push the "Zionists control the world and cause all wars" narrative along with Hamas propaganda about Gaza.

Why do you think these people never question the role of Iran, Qatar and Islamic funadementalists in the ongoing turmoil? I suppose these people will never forgive the Jews for being massacred on 7 Oct.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:22 pm, PaulTyrone wrote: Is it anti-Semitic to say that foreign aid should be given based on the % of U.S. citizenry from the receiving country?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: What do you think of Islamists taking over some elementary public schools in Montreal for almost a decade?

So much for secular Quebec.

Despite complaints from some secular Arab parents and teachers, female students were forced for example to follow Ramadan practices and not take part in soccer. One wonders how many other schools in other provinces have been taken over...

On October 23, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Bart Nielsen, not his real name perhaps wrote: Hi Mark. One thing I have not seen commented upon RE: Karmella's put down of Christians is that it appears to be the first genuine, non-scripted thing I have ever heard her say.

The idiotic but gleeful self-satusfied smirk she exhibited as she asked in the approval of her rent a crowd seemed to be the first glance we have ever had behind the charade that is our Democrat nominee.

Quite the contrast to the authentic Trump who was on display at McDonald's.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Gary Alexander wrote: Here's a baffling trend:

Gold and the stock market were both rather tame during the high inflation years of the early Biden/Harris fling, 2021 to 2023, but since the day before the Hamas attack on Israel, October 6, 2023, a little over a year ago, the S&P 500 is up 45%, gold is up 55% and silver up 65%, in a time of receding inflation and rising political turmoil here.

The baffle comes from the fact that gold and stocks generally mirror each other. One zigs, the other zags. Now they're both zigging like mad. Can you read these tea leaves better than me?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Rachel Aranoff wrote: Hi Mark - I saw Douglas Murray when I was in Israel last week and thanked him for the fabulous reporting and advocacy he is doing for Israel. I told him that you turned me onto him years ago. He said he loves you and I told him I believe the feeling is mutual.

Israelis are praying for Trump who win the election. If Kamala wins it will in fact be, to some degree, because of her support from the majority of the American Jewish community. I worry about the damage to the unity amongst the world-wide Jewish community. I long ago accepted that I don't feel kinship with elitist Democrat Americans and it doesn't bother me because there are millions of Americans who I feel are on my team.

But I cannot accept this feeling of alienation from my own people, Am Yisrael, the Jewish people. It makes me feel like I don't have 'extended family' in America. It's a strange, sad and upsetting feeling. Any advice?

Thank you for everything you do,

Rachel

On October 23, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Lionel Shriver says she loathes Kamala Harris - do you think she might vote for Trump this time?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:31 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: The Republican Pollyannas who told themselves that 2020 was just an amazing bit of bad luck will take this one hard. The thieves are gonna say "Yeah, and what ya gonna do about it, losers?"

Republican Senator Coleman of Minnesota was such a good sport when thousands of Democrat votes turned up long after the election in car trunks and storage rooms, and Al Franken became the new Democrat Senator.

Al Franken?

It was the Democrat Party who recognized their mistake and eventually showed Al the door. This will be the new normal: Republicans get to vote, but Democrats get to choose.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Greetings Mark, I need advice. The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee contacted me this morning to get me out to register Democrats and convince them to vote Democrat and in return get paid for my effort. Should I just do it and then vote for Trump? They never would know.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:33 pm, David Graham wrote: Well, the BBC have mentioned COVID 19 vaccine damage today! \

They had an item by Fergus Walsh their Medical Editor on the BBC News and have an in-depth piece on their website. Of course, they note that "the level of benefit from COVID vaccines is well documented & the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is credited with saving more lives in the first year of its use than any other - 6.3 million globally compared to 5.9 million for Pfizer/BioNTech's" but they also recognise "the small minority left injured or bereaved by the Astra Zeneca vaccine".

They even interviewed Lisa Shaw's widower and, watching him, I wondered whether he had significant misgivings about doing the interview, bearing in mind what seemed to be the BBC's total avoidance of the issue at the time of her death in 2021.

However, I suppose some publicity for vaccine damage is better than none?

I'm in two minds about this extremely modest rowing back. It just seems way too little, too late whilst still extolling the apparently massive virtues of the vaccine roll out. I would feel better if they did nothing. It just makes it more cynical; I think.

As someone who has an exalted position in exposing this palaver, have you any thoughts, Mark?

PS I know more people who ended up in hospital from the vaccine, than Covid..and no, I didn't get the vaccine!

On October 23, 2024 at 3:35 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Greetings, Mr. Steyn, Staff, & fellow Clubbers,

On the topic of everything being broken, I

noticed this morning that the irs has a new

unit which will "more efficiently conduct

audits" of a certain class of businesses.

This has an ominously trudeaupian feel

to it. Sometime ago, we kept hearing

about the irs training SWAT teams ~

this new development seems like

the next puzzle piece clicking into

place.

Orwell must be deeply regretting

having written the instruction manual.

Cheers,

OLGA

On October 23, 2024 at 3:36 pm, LeftCoaster wrote: Dear Mark,

What will it take Canadians to rid themselves of little Justin Castreau?

As alway, I wish you well.

LeftCoaster

On October 23, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Always good to hear your voice. We just need to get your singing voice back. Is there any truth to the rumor that Kamala is heading to Wyoming after Texas? If they plan on stealing Texas, why not steal them all?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: You state we are a fortnight from the election, but some jurisdictions are hanging back to see the lay of the land before deciding how the votes stack up.

When the lipreader reported Biden as saying:

"Yes, we'll get it in time" was he talking about

A 2028 ?

B extended time for vote shuffling ?

C delivery of their real October surprise ?

Your thoughts, as an empirical observer from the dwindled British Empire?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:39 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

While the legacy media continues to tell us that the presidential race is too close to call, I say nuts. Kamala is losing too much ground with needed constituencies (blacks and Hispanics) and there isn't nearly enough wine drinking, unhappy, suburban white cat women to make up the difference.

At this same time period in 2016 and 2020 Donald Trump was significantly behind in the polls. Both of those elections showed Trump had significantly more support than polling showed. There's no reason to assume that the same won't be true this time around.

I don't believe that this election will be close enough for the Democrats to steal in their usual manner, but I don't put it past them to try every legal maneuver in the book to prevent Trump from assuming the office. The same courts that wouldn't even entertain Trump's entreaties regarding a stolen election will do an about face and give the Kamala team every chance to overturn the will of the voters.

Am I on the right track in your opinion? Also... you have stated that you believe that the 2020 election was stolen. Can you please explain whether you are referring to the rule changes that occurred in several states, the censoring of stories by social media platforms, or by creating tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots?

Take good care,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On October 23, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: If ActBlue/Democrat National Committee ("DNC")-supported political action committees and ActBlue/DNC-sympathetic billionaires are successfully getting politicians elected to local offices in various places including Texas, shouldn't we expect to see significant policy changes supported by those funders? Shouldn't we expect to see these local politicians smooth the path for the DNC's party platform?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Alan W wrote: Mark. We need to use one of the Left's most effective tactics, which is to attach a catch phrase to a policy, making it unnecessary to give a long argument.

Remember "trickle down". Leftists got a lot of mileage out of that. Please urge your readers and listeners to start using the phrase "honor system" to refer to both voting and immigration. We should ask people why these vital areas should be on the honor system, but not access to their houses or bank accounts. With enough repetition, "honor system" could shift the conversation just like "trickle down".

On October 23, 2024 at 3:42 pm, hugo miller wrote: There is still time (just) for a massive 'cyber-emergency' to throw the election off.

Alternatively, there is a mechanism for Congress to declare Trump an 'insurrectionist' and therefore ineligible for office.

Kamala would then become President, as she would have the next-highest number of electoral college votes. And Vance would become her VP, which could be interesting.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:43 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Politics is too much of a magnet right now, given all this election fuss, so it's easy to pull yourself away from watching The Real Housewives of Mordor to anticipating the fallout from next month's ballot.

What will be the implications of victory by either side? Harris is to be feared for her possible championing of woke rubbish, but there are some who think that a backlash against this may be stirring in the Democratic Party. One can only hope.

As for Trump, his most dangerous aspect may be his isolationist tendencies. He talks of sweeping tariffs against foreign goods, a move that can only hurt American consumers and touch off a major trade war. And Trump has chosen the absolute worst time for NATO skepticism. With a rampaging Pooty on the prowl solidarity with European allies is a must.

Whichever of the two wankers wins, let's hope Congress is split between the two parties, Madness in mediocre ones must not unwatched go.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:45 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "As Kamala told fellow nanny-shagger's wife Maria Shriver...." LOL choke-on-coffee moment!

On October 23, 2024 at 3:46 pm, John Marovich wrote: Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is in a tight race, in Texas. Nothing to see here.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:47 pm, Wm. P. wrote: Houston is the Harris County seat so she may well think she owns it.

It's also the epicenter of dodgy election practices in Texas.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:49 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: The Archbishop of Canterbury is publicising yet another unexpected skeleton on his ancestral paternal line, an aristocratic slaveowner in the West Indies who was reimbursed to the tune of £20m (equivalent) by the abolitionist British Government. Do you think the Church of England should say, like Starmer has said to the Commonwealth today, "No" to reparations?

On October 23, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Look up the 92-page DNC Party Platform. Is it strange that it hasn't been updated to reflect that Biden is out at the top of the Democrat presidential ticket?

Even if the platform was adopted before Biden was pushed out in favor of Harris and Walz, shouldn't there have been a "housekeeping" measure to update the official platform to reflect the two candidates currently on the ballot?

It's weird, right?!

On October 23, 2024 at 3:51 pm, hugo miller wrote: ".....the first in which the other candidate has survived two assassination attempts,...."

Three, actually. Everybody seems to have forgotten that somebody took a pot-shot at him in his 2016 campaign. He was hustled off-stage by the Secret Service, but was back within seconds saying 'They never said it would be easy', or words to that effect.

That episode seems to have been memory-holed.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Hinterwalder. With an umlaut.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:58 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark as you say they are killing us. We can also say that infected blood,aids,sars1,swine flu,bird flu,sars2 covid,are all things that have been given to us. I dread to think of the next thing.

On October 23, 2024 at 3:58 pm, William Hawkins wrote: Hamtramck pronounced "Ham tramick". Easy. Used to be known as place for Americans of Polish descent. You should have known, as the city I just now learn was named after a Canadian. (Jean-Francois Hamtramck)

Cheers

On October 23, 2024 at 4:02 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Do you have some parting words or a tribute for Mitzi Gaynor who just passed away at 93?

On October 23, 2024 at 4:02 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Romney's V.P. pick was Paul Ryan who was supposed to be a great Ayn Rand fan and Libertarian and turned out to be a useless RINO.

On October 23, 2024 at 4:26 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: I fear many Republican poll watchers in 2024 will face a similar fate to the January 6 protesters.

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was forced to plead guilty to the nebulous crime of interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia, for criticizing its conduct.

Lindsey Graham has learned, and he's criticizing Republicans who support Kamala. Yeah, big issue.

