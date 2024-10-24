Stop By My Sukkah

Shalom, one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It has been a busy one for me and mine with the Sukkot holiday. This is the holiday where we Jews build little huts called "Sukkot" (singular is a Sukkah). We eat all our meals in the Sukkah (many people also sleep in the Sukkah overnight) during this holiday. It's also when we say blessings over, and wave the "Four Kinds".

If you live in an area with a reasonably sized Jewish community, you may have seen Jewish men walking around with sets of palm branches and boxes containing citrons ("etrog" in Hebrew), or even members of the Chabad Lubavitch community walking around asking people to bless and shake the Four Kinds.

Needless to say, there's lots of food and drink and I honestly feel like I need to be rolled out of some of the festive shindigs. As I sit to file, I have already consumed homemade arayis made by one of my sisters in law, homemade red kubbeh soup (this is the beet version, but I also like the sour version) and cake made by another sister in law. I have to be honest with you all. I have been officially PIGGING OUT GUYS. But it's all for a good cause.

And now, a PHILOSOPHICAL AND MORAL QUESTION ALERT: Is it wrong that I already want my kids to be on the lookout for where the rest of the homemade cakes are so that I can get them to prepare a secret stash for me to have with my coffee tomorrow morning? And if that is wrong, I don't wanna be right!!

Anyway, focus, focus!! It's column, not cake time!!

In world news, we are getting very close to the American election. I feel like there's a lot of momentum in the air for Trump (the McDonald's stunt was really great), but I am not at all convinced that the GOP has bothered to properly deal with what Mark calls "the margin of cheat", and I think he's right when he says "Here We Go Again". Will the left "let" another Republican sit in the White House? Not bloody likely. That's been my worry for a very long time.

Overall, the world would be better off and much safer with a second Trump presidency. But there are a lot of dark, dark forces that are determined to kibosh that comeback. I think Elon Musk is right when he says that due to the demographic flooding of America by Democrats of migrants in key electoral states, this could very well be the last election of the American republic.

The world is also a much better place now without Yahya Sinwar in it, that's for sure. I would like to encourage you to read this piece by Brendan O'Neill: "Death of A Fascist". I really could not have possibly said any of it better myself. It is exactly where I'm at right now and it's good to know that there are others on that same wavelength-sos do read the whole thing.

And for those of you who are so very bored with Israel, or disillusioned, or don't care, or don't understand why you should actually care, I would like to direct your attention to this piece from the Jerusalem Post.

You may not care that Hamas roasted Jewish babies in ovens, gang raped Jewish men and women, or murdered Jewish children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children and bragged about killing Jews to their parents on taped phone calls while blood was literally dripping from their monstrous hands. You might not care that Jewish Holocaust survivors who outlived their German Nazi tormentors were dragged as hostages to Gaza and were murdered at the hands of the real "neo" Nazis, the Palestinians. You might be thoroughly bored of hearing about the way the orgy of blood lust and murder and rape was live-streamed by these savage, jihadist barbarians.

SO BORING! YAWN!

Well, you might not be interested, but the people who did this to us are very interested in you. And as Mark told us many moons ago, the head jefes of the Muslim Brotherhood and company looked at the West and explained to us filthy, dirty infidels very slooooooowly, a long time ago, that we may have all the fancy watches, but they have all the time.

And in case you haven't noticed, they are not the nicest bunch.

So go ahead and be uninterested in Israel and be indifferent or worse.

But if you find yourself on the side of the people who forced young mothers (NOT EVEN JEWS) to eat the cooked bodies of their own babies, as a result of your antipathy toward the Jewish people or the Jewish nation, well then good luck to you and your soul. If you care to chat about it, stop by my Sukkah anytime.

See you in the comments as I'm able.

Chag Sameach to the Jewish people!

~

