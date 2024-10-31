Hope Your Beeper Doesn't Go Off

Hello again and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links.

It is now the period of time that Jews call "after the holidays". This is when everything that we put off to do "before the holidays" is supposed to take place, but like HAHAHHA ya that's going to happen. Still, I'm dutifully compiling my to-do list and alas, it's rather long.

I know it's Halloween tonight, but the more important thing is that we are so close to election day in America. Therefore, I thought I would share this video I spotted earlier in the week and it pretty much sums up where I'm at on the American elections. Here's a legal immigrant, doing the work in America that Americans won't do. To be clear: when I say "the work", I am referring to truth telling, and when I refer to Americans who won't do it, I mean the disgraceful American mainstream media. I am so disgusted with traditional media outlets and the partisan hack individual journalists who are such whole-hearted, vapid cheerleaders for censorship and the totalitarian left. How do I loathe thee? Let me count the ways, etc.

~

Speaking about hating the media, you may have heard about (Polish American) author Ryan Girdusky being dropped from being a commentator on CNN. The alleged reason is raaaaaaaaaaacism. The headlines of mainstream media claim Mr. Gidursky "verbally attacked" fellow commentator, the homophobic, Islamic supremacist Mehdi Hasan. (For further entertainment, you may enjoy watching Hasan get completely destroyed by Douglas Murray in the most recent Munk Debate here. )

Anyway, what Ryan Girdusky actually did was MAKE A JOKE. And it was a fabulous joke because it had a kernel of truth ringing right through it. It was a sublime joke that I really, really wish that I had thought of myself and he just whipped that out, from the top of his head. MY GOODNESS. Sharp!

You know, a little while back, I had a throwaway line thanking antisemites for coming out of the woodwork. But Girdusky's line is so much better: "I hope your beeper doesn't go off." It is so funny. It's so perfect. I would definitely buy the t-shirt, but until someone swags that utterly devastating line, I'll at least be able to quote Mr. Girdusky. It is a keeper.

~

Alright friends. My eyes are starting to close, I'm so tired, and I've got to get this off to my editor at Steyn HQ. Now that we are "after the holidays", there will be no more Jewish holiday anecdotes until my annual latke post at Chanukah time. However, I will leave you with one piece of Jewish thought. Unfortunately, I do not have a link for it and I can't remember where I saw the clip, but it was of Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of the murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. I'll paraphrase her remarks. She said that while Judaism doesn't believe in hell per se, there is a Jewish idea that hell would be that after you die, you have to watch your whole life in reverse to specifically view all times in your life that you could have acted with kindness and grace but chose not to do so. That really does sound hellish to me. So in closing, let's all take some time to remind ourselves to choose kindness wherever and whenever possible in order to look back at ourselves with pride.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

An identifiably Jewish man was shot in Chicago by an illegal migrant screaming Allahu Akbar YET, the motive is still unknown. A REAL MYSTERY. We may never, ever know the motive.

Democrats are truly shameless.

"Why I loathe Kamala Harris. "

"Imagine this..."

Indeed, America's allies cannot trust America. Friends have been turned into enemies and enemies friends.This will change, of course if Trump returns to the White House.

"Debanking America". This is excellent work from the Free Press. Do read the whole thing.

THIS SEEMS JUST FINE.

And who among us HASN'T HAD AN AFFAIR WITH A FAMILY MEMBER OF THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY?

"I saw his dark side. "

YES.

Great job, America.

~

Israel and Jews:

Utterly shameless. The vanity and narcissism of these people is unlimited. They really do see themselves as divine. Disgusting.

Why not reveal the details?

Good analysis here.

Bye.

"The Tragedy of Palestine. "

More here.

"It was a magical day. A tragic day. A happy day. A day that summed up the existence of the Jewish people perfectly."

Cool, interesting people . Also brave.

Based Fetterman: "Daddy was a member of Hezbollah. That's tragic. He brought that danger and evil into their home. That's what tragically resulted in that child's death. She paid the price, because her father was a terrorist for Hezbollah."

After the Pogrom is a new book from Brendan O'Neill and this podcast interview with Batya Ungar-Sargon was really amazing.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Drunk on Peace

Britain seems to have a few types of cops: wankers, Tommy Robinson haters or antisemites. I'm sure it will all work out fine.

~

Christianity:

Clever and hip or commie crap?

"Two of the most influential Catholic thinkers of the 20th century, G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936) and Jacques Maritain (1882-1973), were deeply engaged in reshaping the Catholic Church's relationship to Judaism and Zionism. These writers and their Jewish interlocutors helped the church and the Zionist leadership arrive at an uneasy but slowly evolving understanding—one that would lead, at the end of the 20th century, to full Vatican diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. "

~

Evil Kooks and Trans:

"Let's check in now. "

Absolutely evil.

Behold: HeCheated. org Excellent initiative. Well done, ladies.

~

Human Grace:

This is an absolutely magnificent essay from Salena Zito about redemption. Must read! Lovely.

This is an old article by the late Rabbi Sacks of blessed memory, but it popped up on my feed and I thought it was worth posting.

"I'm happy with my lot. "

"If you are a first time voter for Trump I want to hear from you. Reply below with your story and include your state." Some of the replies are tremendous. What a great thread.

