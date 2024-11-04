"Election" "Day" Minus One

The Democrats' closing message as ingeniously distilled by the Nanny-Shagger himself:

"Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work." - Doug Emhoff One of the greatest unintentional admissions of all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/au7Smr1FaG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2024

This time on Wednesday we'll know whether we can chisel that on the tombstone of the republic.

Meanwhile, in contrast to the Trump/Pence ticket, on which Pence was barely there, Trump '24 is offering a "ministry of all the talents":

It's the people that Make America Great 🇺🇸 Unity 2024 pic.twitter.com/26YxgpBbFA — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) November 3, 2024

I prefer that crowd to"highly decorated four-star General" Kelly, Thoroughly Modern Milley and the other saboteurs. Musk, Vance, RFK Jr et al are original thinkers - which is what's going to be needed if America is to be saved.

~They had an election in Botswana last week. Didn't make a lot of noise in the US media. These days, nothing does - not even onetime darling of the day Zelenskyyyyy, about to be royally screwed over, especially if the guys he campaigned for win.

But in Botswana everyone voted on Wednesday, the last up-country results came in on Thursday, the ruling party conceded and the new guy was sworn in on Friday.

That's a normal election in a normal country.

Meanwhile, back in the greatest country in the history of countries, in twenty-four hours we shall be embarking on the usual folderol offour-hour lines to vote, malfunctioning machines, burst water pipes, court injunctions to keep polls open or close them down (according to taste), pausing the count before it's completed, and the GDP-boosting quadrennial spike in plywood sales as storekeepers in DC and elsewhere board up their windows.

And that's if it's a "normal" election by American standards. The indications are that this time round they're planning something much bigger. And no, I don't mean such modest innovations as ballots with Kamala's box pre-filled:

Weird ballot shenanigans happening in Kentucky. If your ballot has any markings in any other boxes, make sure to ask for a new ballot or it could potentially be deemed inadmissible‼️ pic.twitter.com/EVqZl1pzrq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2024

Never mind such run-of-the-mill flimflam: professors of "constitutional law" are out floating allegedly "legal" remedies to prevent Trump from taking office again. Only a landslide has a shot at preventing this - so you might as well stand in line for hours tomorrow because, if the Deep State pull this off, you'll never need to waste your time voting in these hideous perversions of "elections" ever again.

So vote vote vote as if your life depends on it because, as a lengthening list from Ashli Babbitt to Peanut the Squirrel have discovered, increasingly it does:

When armed brownshirts ransack your house for five hours, and terrorize your wife with the subtle implication of deportation, they aren't looking for a frigging squirrel. They are telling you who's in charge of every breath you take for the rest of your life. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 3, 2024

James Woods is right. Why are state "environmental conservation" agents quizzing Mrs Longo on her immigration status in a so-called "sanctuary state"? Years ago, the US Department of Labor called me up demanding to know if my assistant was a lawful resident of the United States. I said her family had been living in this small New Hampshire town since 1763 and there were hills and ponds and streams bearing their name, and, although I did not know their legal status in the year of arrival, I figure the statute of limitations must have kicked in.Two weeks later, they telephoned again. Same question. Another fortnight, another call, same query. On the fourth call, I said, "Oh, no, we're all undocumented here." "Oh," said the guy. "Well, that's not my department" - and the problem went away: Not a peep from the feds since.

America is the Republic of Bollocks. Most of the time it is bollocks of the soft-totalitarian variety. The problem is, as Peanut and his friend Fred the Raccoon discovered, it's hard to calibrate the precise point at which the soft totalitarianism turns, instantly, into hard, psychotic, murderous totalitarianism. Had Mr Longo had a five-minute heads-up, he could have released Peanut and Fred and maybe even Mrs Longo into the wild. But you never know it's time to break for the border until it's too late.

All we can say, merely from their conduct of the campaign, is that the soft totalitarianism is going to get remorselessly harder under these guys. Neither Harris nor Walz has any commitment to core liberties such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion or freedom of movement - and their starting premise is that all the preceding have to be reined in, in the interests of protecting you against "disinformation" or, alternatively, infringements on the core human right to "choose" to abort your baby.

~And then there's the existential question: Given how many millions (twice the entire population of Norway, give or take) of unskilled Third World migrants have entered in the last four years, in the next four how many millions more will pour across borders left open while the armed agents of the state are offing squirrels? Get used to a lot more of this:

Tiny Ohio town sees population double with influx of 3,000 migrants from African nation as mayor blames 'open border policy'

That would be Lockland, Ohio, formerly a town of 3,500 people but now augmented by a population of over 3,000 Mauritanians. And yet, at the next municipal elections, half of the now semi-Mauritanian "community" will have no say over the appropriate level of public transit or school funding. How long before some district judge rules that that is not tenable and is indeed racist and discriminatory and in breach of "disparate impact" laws? The numbers are ultimately dispositive: a second Biden-Harris term will cost you your country.

~That said, the clearest reason for voting Trump is that articulated by The Spectator's Lionel Shriver as to why she was declining to endorse anyone:

Granted, our friend Kamala is an empty pantsuit, insecure and at least subconsciously aware that she's in this thing way over her head. So if she wins, her presidency will likely be titular. She will do as she's told by the same handlers who controlled her senile predecessor, and her administration will pursue four more years of roughly the same progressive policies.

Who are these "same handlers"? Nobody knows who's been running the United States government for the last four years. All we can say for certain is that it wasn't the hair-sniffer and baby-biter. Yet Ms Shriver is breezily indifferent to another four years of string-pulling from the shadows. Self-government is fine for Botswanans, but Americans are way beyond such primitive fetishes...

Oh, but Trump and his garbage supporters laughing at Arnold Palmer penis gags are all a bit unseemly, don't you think?

Really? It's not as unseemly as a purportedly free people consenting to be governed by persons unknown for another four years.

Get out there and vote Trump in an act of necessary political hygiene. Musk starlinking Appalachia and RFK de-drugging your kids will be a bonus.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my thoughts on bollocks vs authenticity, and following with a column on the unholy alliance between Cardi B and the Cheneys. My Saturday music show looked ahead to Guy Fawkes Night, remembered the late Jack Jones, and offered a pre-election Sinatra Sextet with four presidents and two first ladies. Rick McGinnis's weekend movie date considered a political classic, and our Song of the Week celebrated the only standard composed by an American vice president. My Sunday column addressed the outrageous execution of a beloved squirrel by the monstrous thugs of the Government of New York.

If you were too burying a family pet after a visit from the SWAT team, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the above as a new week begins.

~We opened The Mark Steyn Club seven-and-a-half years ago - May 6th 2017 - and I'm thrilled by all those across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. We have quite a bit of fun in The Mark Steyn Club, with audio adventures, video poems, planet-wide Q&As, and much more (heart attacks permitting). I appreciate the Club is not to everyone's taste, but, if you're minded to give it a go, either for a full year or a three-month experimental period, we'd love to have you. You can find more details on The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a loved one who'd like something a little different for a birthday or anniversary, don't forget our special Gift Membership.