Hey my American homies! Welcome to the " It's the end of an era!" edition of Laura's Links.

YES!!!!!!!

YOU DID IT!!!!!

It's amazing. I'm so happy.

I stayed up as late as I could on Tuesday night, but I couldn't keep my eyes open past around 10:00 PM ET. By then me and Mr. C had pretty much agreed that a) the polls that preceded election night (from multiple countries) were complete and total garbage and b) it looked like we could comfortably go to sleep confident that a Trump victory – a landslide, a 'too big to rig', a greatest political comeback ever, was, in fact, our evening lullaby.

When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do after washing my hands is check the Cohen family chat. Mercifully, the first WhatsApp message I got from one of my kids was "USA USA USA!!!", and I knew at that moment that everything was OK in the world.

USA, USA, USA, baby!!!

What a night.

What a campaign, and what a stellar line up of allies in the Trump camp. I'm so happy! I love the allies! Robert Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan and the list goes one. I love that liberals of all sorts – classical liberals like Dr. Naomi Wolf – are on Team Trump. Writers like Alex Berenson, too, and plenty of other public figures too numerous to mention here who realized what the stakes were in this election.

This election was essentially a referendum on so many things.

It is certainly a repudiation of the trans cult, and a landslide victory that gives Trump an emphatic and blanket mandate on closing the border, on the economy and on making America great again through reduction of bureaucracy, increasing manufacturing and entrepreneurship, making Americans healthy again, and putting the evil, murderous scumbag regimes and movements of the world on notice.

It is a defense of free speech not just for America, but for the whole world, a defense of the free exchange of ideas and a defense of Western civilization and the American dream. I think it was also the death of a lot of things; the death (G-d willing) of the Clinton-Obama political mafioso cult, the death of the woke iteration of the Democrat party. It was a long overdue, post-factor repudiation of the Covid tyranny, of the BLM rioting, of the Hamas goons running amok in America and of the rabid antisemitism on the streets of America. It was also, at the very least, a very large dagger into the heart of the legacy media, if not the actual funeral of the legacy media. I happen to think podcasts helped Trump obtain this win.

Yes, PODCASTS!!!!

The podcasts that Trump did were fantastic, and the interviews that Joe Rogan did with Trump, J.D Vance and Elon Musk – immediately followed by Rogan's endorsement of Trump – were monumental moments. The reach was incredible. Unprecedented. And none of this would have been possible without Elon Musk and X. When I wrote an article in Newsweek a year ago, saying that the only person who could be person of the year was Elon Musk, I meant it. Without Elon Musk, there would have been no free flow of information. The election could have turned out much differently because everything would have been suppressed. Musk is a man of historical importance and consequence, just like Donald Trump. Did you see the picture of him in the Trump family post-election photo? Love it.

Anyway, there are going to be a lot of very smart pundits writing post-facto analyses of the election in the coming days and weeks. Most will have much better agility on the numbers than me, and will be able to quote election history facts much better than I could. I just can't fit that stuff into my brain, I cannot reconcile that kind of thinking with my limited, middle-aged/semi ADHD Mom brain and can't compete on that level. But I'm not sure how many of the future commentary pieces will accurately reflect or express the level of joy and relief and gratitude, and dare I say, the cautious optimism that I am feeling right now.

I love you America, you did great.

G-d bless and keep you and G-d bless and keep President Donald J. Trump, his allies and fellow travelers.

May G-d grant President Trump four great years of American leadership, success in all endeavours on his mission on earth, and to take his rightful place as the leader of your great nation, with America as the rightful and righteous beacon of freedom for the entire world.

See you in the comments!

~

North America:

I HATE YOU, get your own bloody symbol and stop raping the symbols and stealing valour that is not yours, you disgusting ingrate rats.

Lovely, lovely writing here from Salena Zito.

Everything seems fine in Canada.

THIS SEEMS FINE.

"The Kinderfada". Not "just" about the Jews. Not good for America either.

The Obama Machine

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

Sad.

"Justice is coming..."

~

Israel and Jews:

THIS. This is why you should care.

Righteous.

If Trump is such a Nazi, why did so many Jews vote for him?

SCUM.

Good.

What a waste. What an utter, murderous, ridiculous, jihadist waste. Disgusting.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Safe and effective.

Good.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Can someone explain to me slowly why Ireland "needs" Muslim African migrants? Explain it to me like I'm a five-year old.

And when you're finished, please explain to me why Britain "needs" Afghani child rapists?

~

Europe:

In a normal world, a headline such as this would not be delivered in such a breezy, casual manner. Like no big deal, right? But here we are, and this is just one more article about one more jihadist murder and everyone just yawns: "Trial opens in France in the beheading of a teacher over prophet cartoons. "

"An interview with Robert Spencer. "

You go, Geert.

Glad I saw Paris before it was Dar al-Islam.

~

Barbarians:

Rest in peace.

~

Kooks:

Behold: XY chromosomes and a micro penis. Could there be a better summary of all the men pretending to be women?

