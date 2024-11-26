The Mark Steyn 2025 Cruise is just around the corner. This year, we have made some big upgrades while retaining all the great things that bring our cruise alumni back year every year.

* We will set sail on the modern and gorgeous Celebrity Apex - a huge step-up with more options on board for relaxation, entertainment, spa treatments, food and more!

* Our new ship has better dedicated dining spaces for us (no more bad acoustics) - and we have increased the number of special guests on board. This will ensure each cruiser gets more quality time on more hosted tables.

* Also, Celebrity has included the drinks and wi-fi packages for our group - so no need to budget for what is usually extra.

* Our ports of call this year are charming and interesting - with plenty of time allotted to explore without that feeling of having to rush back to the ship. For example, our stop in Lisbon is all day until late in the evening. La Coruna is a full day. And, time in Porto is an overnight with two full days to explore there.

* We also have plenty of time at sea in between to relax and enjoy live stage editions of The Mark Steyn Show with some of your favorite guests including:

And, of course, the man himself, our fearless leader Mark Steyn.

We will depart from Barcelona on Sunday, April 6th with the stops as mentioned above before disembarking in Southampton on Sunday, April 13th. There are opportunities to explore before the cruise in Barcelona and/ or book through our official cruise hotel. Please speak with our partners at The Cruise & Vacation Authority for more details.

And, very important, please reserve your spot before December 5th (when prices will go up and availability will go down). The cruise will sell out once again, so act quickly!

We look forward to seeing you on board!

Your Steyn at Sea Crew

The Cruise & Vacation Authority / The Mark Steyn Cruise Events Office

Toll Free: 1-844-340-3350

www.MarkSteynCruise.com