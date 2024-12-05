A Man in Your Room

It's time for Part Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time: Mystery in White is Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" of 1937, and the first of this season's Yuletide capers at SteynOnline.

So far, this story feels similar in set-up to Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, or perhaps Hercule Poirot's Christmas, but with a (slightly) more eclectic cast of characters, no dominant protagonist or central detective at this point (unless Mr. Maltby of the 'Royal Psychical Society' is to assume that role?) plus a distinct touch of the supernatural. There's nothing like a snowstorm, a suspiciously abandoned country house full of strangers and best of all a creepy portrait on the wall, with eyes that follow you about, when you want to build some atmosphere. Splendid 'Golden Age' fare! Loving Mr. Smith's Cockney accent too :)

In tonight's episode, Josie, our party's platinum blonde chorus-girl, discovers she has a man in her bedroom:

The door had opened softly, and Mr. Hopkins was looking in. "Oh, this is your room," he exclaimed, with unconvincing surprise. "It looks like it, doesn't it?" she retorted, closing her diary sharply. "I thought it was mine." "Of course, don't trouble to apologise." "I didn't..."

