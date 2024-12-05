Mark Steyn

A Man in Your Room

A Clubman's Notes: Mystery in White

It's time for Part Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time: Mystery in White is Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" of 1937, and the first of this season's Yuletide capers at SteynOnline.

Veronica, a New Zealand member of The Mark Steyn Club, summarises the proceedings so far:

So far, this story feels similar in set-up to Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, or perhaps Hercule Poirot's Christmas, but with a (slightly) more eclectic cast of characters, no dominant protagonist or central detective at this point (unless Mr. Maltby of the 'Royal Psychical Society' is to assume that role?) plus a distinct touch of the supernatural.

There's nothing like a snowstorm, a suspiciously abandoned country house full of strangers and best of all a creepy portrait on the wall, with eyes that follow you about, when you want to build some atmosphere.

Splendid 'Golden Age' fare!

Loving Mr. Smith's Cockney accent too :)

In tonight's episode, Josie, our party's platinum blonde chorus-girl, discovers she has a man in her bedroom:

The door had opened softly, and Mr. Hopkins was looking in.

"Oh, this is your room," he exclaimed, with unconvincing surprise.

"It looks like it, doesn't it?" she retorted, closing her diary sharply.

"I thought it was mine."

"Of course, don't trouble to apologise."

"I didn't..."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can listen to Mark read Part Seven of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. And, if you're playing catch-up on Mystery in White, you can start fresh with Part One and have a good old binge-listen here.

If you'd like to join Veronica in The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you along for this Christmas season. So do click here for more info - and don't forget, for fellow fans of classic fiction and/or poetry, our Steyn Club Gift Membership.

