The Full Quid

Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's yarn was published eighty-seven years ago, and is revived as the first of this season's Christmas capers: Mystery in White, by Jefferson Farjeon.

Some listeners enjoy our tales as a mug of nightly audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before they lower their lamp. Others leave it a few episodes to see if it's worth their commitment and then jump in for a big binge-listen. Either way, in tonight's installment, has the assumed murderer once again flown the coop?

The exclamation had come from Mr. Maltby. An icy draught had led him into the kitchen towards the back door, and a window by the back door was open. Somehow or other, Smith had scrambled out. That, at any rate, was the inference. The back door itself was blocked by a snowdrift. David joined the old man. For a moment they stared out into the darkness flecked with whirling white. Mr. Maltby raised his hand to close the window. "Good riddance!" muttered David. "It's a pity he's got that knife," answered Mr. Maltby.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Ten of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Thank you for your interesting comments on our latest yarn. The cavalcade of once familiar Brit coinage slang a couple of nights back had the years falling away for North Wales Steyn Clubber Margaret Hughes:

Gosh, that took me back in time. For the confused out there: A bob was a slang reference for a shilling in pre-decimalisation UK (ie pre 15 February 1971). Sixpence was half of a shilling, hence one shilling and sixpence for one tin of salmon, three shillings (three bob) for two tins.

To which Nicola Timmerman adds from Ontario:

Twenty shillings to a pound.

Ah, but how many to half-a-crown? Or tuppence three-farthing?

