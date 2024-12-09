Mark Steyn

Loud Man in Silent Tussle

A Clubman's Notes: Mystery in White

https://www.steynonline.com/14824/loud-man-in-silent-tussle

Image

Just ahead of Part Eleven of our nightly audio adventure, a reminder of Steyn's still newish weekend music show on Serenade Radio, every Saturday at 5pm GMT/12 noon North American Eastern. This week's episode features a cavalcade of Christmas songs from the Continent and the Commonwealth, plus a Sinatra Sextet of Hollywood rarities.

In tonight's episode of Mystery in White, Mr Maltby explains to certain of the party what's going on:

"Exhibit A," began the old man, touching the hammer. "I found it on my way here, near this house. It was partially, but not completely, covered by the snow. Does that suggest anything to either of you?"

"It suggests something to me," answered David.

"What?"

"That it must have been left there or dropped quite recently, otherwise it would have been completely covered by the snow."

"A good mark for that, Mr. Carrington. Your conclusion is the same as mine. I picked it up and I put it in my pocket. We will return to it when I describe a little incident..."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Eleven of Mystery in White simply by clicking here and logging-in.

We like both reality and fictional fancies here at SteynOnline, but there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the ever more implausible plot-twists of the news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page. It's configured in Netflix tile style, with the stories organized by category - thrillers, fantasy, romance, etc - which we hope will make it easy for you to find a favourite diversion of an evening. You can access almost seventy cracking capers here - and all previous episodes of our current adventure here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club and enjoy our nightly audio adventures every evening twenty minutes before lowering your lamp - or hoard the episodes and binge-listen at the weekend or on a long car journey, if your government still permits you to take one. For more details on that and other benefits to Steyn Club membership, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership: it makes a perfect Christmas present.

Please join Mark right here tomorrow evening for another episode of Mystery in White.

~We thank you for all your support these last grisly few months - and thank you especially to all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Men Who Walked Away
  2. A Murder in Midtown
  3. Fire and Faith
  4. Assad? Sad!
  5. Goodnight, Vienna

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.