Love and Loss

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Yesterday was a really busy day because in addition to regular work and domestic duties and responsibilities, I had the honour of guest hosting for the regular guest host of the Mark Steyn Club Live Q&A. If you missed the live show you can catch it here. We talked about Syria, the incoming American Trump administration and other miscellaneous cultural matters.

In addition to it being a busy and crazy week around the planet, it has also been a tough week for me personally as a high school friend of mine sadly lost her lengthy battle with a very rare form of cancer. I remember when Mordechai Richler died, his daughter said "f**k cancer" at his funeral (the exact quote can be found here) and at the time I thought it was a bit over the top and crude. But now, years later and having lost a few friends from this terrible disease, I am really feeling that sentiment.

I mentioned on the Q&A that being at her funeral made me think a lot about what people say at funerals, and that it's worth thinking about how we want to eventually be remembered. We need to act the way we want to be remembered. Then I saw this lovely reel about being a mensch, and even through the sadness, I was comforted by the fact that my friend was a real mensch and she also lived exactly the life that she wanted. I really mean it.

Obviously, hers was a life cut way too short, but how many people can say that they have lived the life they always wanted or that they are living the life they always wanted, right now, today? I believe with all my heart that my friend achieved that. I won't be revealing any names or any identifying details, and I find it generally difficult to write about the loss of a friend without sounding self-serving, but it was a bit of a wake-up call on a number of levels. And among the high school friends that came together for the funeral and the shiva, there was agreement that we musn't wait for another sad occasion to rekindle some of the friendships and relationships that have been on pause for about thirty years – not for lack of affection or for any particular reason.

I'm sad, what more can be said? And yet, at the very hour I was at a funeral, one of my kids, in another time zone, was at a joyful wedding. It's the circle of life and we never know from day to day what part of the circle we will be finding ourselves in.

~

I am physically and emotionally drained, but I will leave you with a few links right here up front that I don't want you to miss. First of all, Catholic friends and readers, please advise and comment. One of my Catholic friends, when I sent this to her, replied "he is the anti-Christ". Other thoughts about 'leaving Jesus out of it' (interesting guy). Other links: this guy! I think he actually has quite a lot to worry about right now. The last two little bits are this piece that talks about the Obama link to current events and a great VDH essay on Joe Biden's paranoid pardons and leftist morality.

I am confident that there's plenty down below to keep you busy and now I have got to rest.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

A signal.

Why is it that a lot of watermelon heads are such violent psychopaths?

Excellent (and terrifying) turn of phrase: the "soft authoritarianism" of America.

RELATED: "My husband's (@ EithanHaim) First Amendment rights may be under attack by a de facto gag order – but mine are not. "

The restaurant claims there was no space, but that seems strange. If it was just about space, why would they be doing additional training for staff?

I keep trying to tell you all how bad it is.

Everything is fine in Canada.

ALSO THIS

Me either.

"In case you want to know how Canada is doing. "

Really good Instapundit: "The Clock Strikes Thirteen".

~

South America:

Cool.

~

Israel and Jews:

The Genocide Lie

The Netanyahu Factor (the Tobin piece within is quite good).

"Cultural antisemitism. "

WHY NOT!?!?!?!

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

About time.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Everything is just fine in the UK.

RELATED: "Mr Mohamed said an estimated 35% to 50% of all sub-Saharan African populations "prefer or accept" cousin marriages, and it is "extremely common" in the Middle East and south Asia. He said it is popular because it is seen as "something that is very positive, something that helps build family bonds and helps put families on a more secure financial foothold".

This is really sad. I wonder if there isn't some kind of niche business or regulated service to digitally assist seniors and others in need? Something secure, something that tries to protect them from scams.

PRAISE G-D

~

Europe:

Nothing to see here.

~

Middle East:

Barbarians.

"The birth of pragmatic Political Jihadism in the Middle East"

~

Kooks:

Can someone please make this make sense? Catholic friends and readers?!?

~

Human Grace:

The coin in the boot.

"Here's my WW2 veteran Grandpa making latkes with his favourite schmaltz. "

Glorious.

"Do it. "

