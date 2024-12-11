Image

Mark Steyn

The Road from Damascus

by Laura Rosen Cohen
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, you can listen to the replay by clicking above. Our guest host for the regular guest host, Laura Rosen Cohen, took questions on the Middle East, the incoming Trump administration, the heritage of Justin (Castro) Trudeau and a few other Jewy bits.

Thank you for listening, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

And if you enjoy Mark in audio, don't miss the latest episode of his current Tale for Our Time - Mystery in White, "a Christmas crime story" by Jefferson Farjeon.

