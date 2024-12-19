Canada on the Cusp

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

My first order of business, as promised on last week's live Clubland Q&A, is to share with you the article that I mentioned from Medium that convinced me of Justin Castro's parentage. Promise made, promise kept. Let me know what you think about it. I think it's awesome and extremely clear. Thanks again to our crack (not crack-headed) researchers at Steyn HQ who found it for me. I must remember to make a copy for myself in case it disappears from the Interwebzz.

~

Next order of business is a little UJM (Uppity Jewish Mother) report about all the things that are happening here in the Deranged Dominion. The short version is: as I've been saying for a number of years now, it's pretty bad and it's not just us Canadians who are noticing now. I obviously have a lot to say about this topic, so forgive me if I bounce around a bit. I'm just hoping that Justin Castro's very bad week will finally lead to his resignation. Things are happening very quickly.

Let's back up a bit. I think some of it is the MAGA effect but that's just a part of it. When President Trump threatened to lay a 25% tariff on Canada (and Mexico), Trudeau rushed down to Florida to kiss the ring. However, that did not save him from being mercilessly and gloriously sliced and diced by Trump on X with Trump continually referring to Trudeau as the Governor of Canada (the upcoming 51st state in America). In the meantime, here in Canada, the Trudeau goofballs came up with the idea of doling out $250 per family earning under $150K per year at a cost of billions of dollars to our already insane and reckless debt. Even Turd-O's totalitarian, angry midget finance Nazi (and Deputy PM) balked at the plan. Don't feel sorry for her, she's a garbage human. REMINDER HERE. Lots of Liberal MP rats are fleeing the ship yet the Psycho-in-Chief pretends like everything is just fine. And, as I approach filing time, it appears that two separate Canadian police associations are calling for him to step down. And then there was this brilliant idea also. I would call him a scumbag, but that's insulting to scumbags.

Now I just want to say one thing: the rise of civilizational crushing antisemitism and the decline of Canada is absolutely and completely intertwined. We are watching in real time what has happened to many other societies throughout history when they started enabling, inflaming and encouraging rabid antisemitism. This is history repeating itself in real time. When you look at a country that is in the crap hole, ask yourself what happened to the Jews there. Are there still Jews there? If not, why?

We are watching history repeat itself, and I'll just refer to Genesis 12:3 and leave it at that for now.

~

Lastly, a few nuggets before I sign off: Finally. Wish Kathy Shaidle had lived to see this. Next, a most excellent sound bite from Elon Musk about how woke kills everything. It kills art. Perfectly stated. And this is also a great sound bite from Jesse Kelly, worth bookmarking.

I'll sign off now.

As always, your feedback is welcome and I'll check into the comment section as I'm able. Happy holiday prep to everyone and I'll be back next week with a festive holiday edition of the Links.

~

North America:

THIS SEEMS FINE

BAKE MY CAKE. Finally over?

Everything is totally fine in Canada. Best and brightest, etc.

Vignettes from Toronto.

Another day, another massive Somali scam in MN.

"How could we have possibly known?"

Absolutely NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

More here.

Ahh, it's good to be the king.

Nothing to see here, either.

~

Jews and Israel:

The Suicide of the Israel Haters

Israel closes its Irish embassy.

"They tried to destroy the Jewish State and ended up destroying themselves. "

This is a story that I haven't seen anywhere in North America. Ehud Barak is selling his cyber security firm for $900 million dollars. I promise you that one day, we will find his grubby, psycho fingerprints all over the lead up to October 7th. Anyway, it does appear that this is a very "sus" company and "sus" deal, and that the Biden admin wants to shove it through before the Trump inauguration for many reasons, not the least of which is the extent to which there was cooperation between these terrible actors. Caroline Glick is on the story, but zero American coverage so far.

The last days of the Kolkata Baghdadi Jewish community. Sad.

Everything you should know about Jewish funerals but definitely never asked about.

Thoughts on the current judiciary jihad against Netanyahu in Israel.

More here from Caroline Glick and here.

Interesting analysis.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"Joseph's experience vividly demonstrates that whether we realize it or not, everything that happens to us is orchestrated by G‑d for our benefit. It is therefore foolish and unproductive to be angry with those who appear to be harming us. Although they may indeed be guilty for their actions, they cannot do anything to us that G‑d does not will."

Jacob versus Israel: "On a personal level, our lives are full of pain and struggles. It is there that we accomplish our primary purpose. Our struggles have meaning; our suffering is accomplishing amazing things. It is hard to see it this way. That is when we need to connect with G‑d, to rise above and rejuvenate. We need to let go and allow Him to take over."

~

Middle East:

Everything seems fine in Syria.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

I got nuthin. Police work? Remotely? WUT?

"It's the antisemitism, stupid. "

"Silence on cousin marriage is the unspeakable face of liberalism. " Yup.

I used to say that "security is the new shut up", but it's a little more sinister now. Security is the new judenrein.

~

Europe:

Not spontaneous because of a flag. Imagine my surprise.

Welcome to Sweden! Come for the meatballs, stay for the jihad.

~

Human Grace:

Blessed are the innovators.

Blessed are the cat people.

"Hot Mess Express is something I started accidentally a couple of years ago after seeing a post from a local mom in a moms group who was struggling with PPD.'

And the crowd goes silent.

Comforting the wounded (watch till the end).

"Do you like classic rock?"

